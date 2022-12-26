Epoxy Curing Agents Market Research 2022 – Growth, Trends, Outlook and Future Scope Analysis 2030

In 2020, the global epoxy curing agent’s market size was valued at more than $4 billion. During the forecast period, the epoxy curing agents market is forecast to grow with a CAGR of more than 5% from 2021 to 2027. The epoxy resin systems are divided into two parts: the “A” side and the “B” side. Aside from the epoxy resin itself, the epoxy curing agent is a component of the epoxy resin B side this is referred to as the “hardener.” The epoxy curing agent interacts with the epoxy groups in the epoxy resin. Curing agents produce rigid, thermoset materials when they react with epoxy resins. There are several types of epoxy curing agents, mostly amines, polyamides, and anhydrides.

Factors Impacting the Epoxy Curing Agents Market

Epoxy curing agents are gaining popularity due to increasing demand in the building & construction industry and emerging technological advances in lightweight construction materials.

A high demand exists for epoxy curing agents that are used in the production of printed circuit boards (PCBs), which are essential for the manufacture of a wide range of electronic goods, including mobile phones, smartphones, automotive electronics, and other consumer electronics.

Epoxy curing agents will continue to have a positive effect on the epoxy curing agent’s market trend in the coming years due to the increasing demand for lightweight raw materials in various industrial applications.

The growth of the amine-based epoxy curing agent market is influenced by an increase in demand for paints and coatings in the construction sector, particularly for flooring and interior painting.

Epoxy curing agents have excellent thermal and electrical insulating characteristics and excellent mechanical properties, which has led to a high market growth rate due to rapid development in wind and solar energy and a rise in demand for different types of industrial tools.

Epoxy curing agent manufacturers need to expand their global footprint in order to secure additional clients amid global demand for the product.

Covid-19 Impact: The Epoxy Curing Agent Market

During a short period, COVID-19 adversely affected the epoxy curing agents market.

The closure of several industrial production plants in the construction, industrial, and transportation sectors led to a decline in demand for epoxy curing agents. During this period of a pandemic, many of these industries are affected because of inadequate transportation and low labor supply.

A rise in the number of medical storage devices, such as incubators, lead to an increase in the need for epoxy curing agents.

Regional Outlook: The Epoxy Curing Agents Market

This report covers the global market for epoxy curing agents in the following countries: the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

The epoxy curing agent market in Asia-Pacific is dominated by epoxy curing agents because they are highly produced and consumed in China as well as a wide variety of diluents used to dissolve the polymer and adjust its viscosity.

North America is the leading producer of epoxy curing agents thanks to the high usage of epoxy products in automobiles and other industries, and the increased use of diluents in automotive industries in Canada as these diluents, improve the overall process performance.

Due to its high consumer spending on buildings where paints and coatings are widely used, Germany dominates the epoxy curing agent market in Europe, and as a result, has an increasing demand for diluents that help increase the corrosion resistance of building materials.

Aim of the Report: The Epoxy Curing Agent Market

The global epoxy curing agents market is segmented based on curing Agent, Application, and End-User.

Segmentation based on Curing Agent

Amines

Polyamides

Anhydrides

Others

Segmentation based on Application

Paints & Coating

Adhesives

Composites

Electronic encapsulation & Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Building & construction

Transportation

General Industrial

Wind Power

Aerospace

Marine & Others

Key Players: the Epoxy Curing Agents Market

This report profiles several major companies, including

Evonik Industries AG

Reliance Composites Polymers

Atul Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Park Aerospace Corp.

Bhor Chemicals and Plastics Private Limited

Cytec Solvay Group

Barrday Inc.

Hexcel Corporation

Huntsmann Corporation

What is the goal of the report?

-The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast -period.

-The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

-During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

-The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

-The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

