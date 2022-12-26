Structural Adhesives Market Research Reports, Industry Size, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022-2030

The global structural adhesives market was valued at more than $14 billion in 2020. In addition, the market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% from 2021 to 2027.

Structured adhesives, also known as load-bearing adhesives, are materials capable of adhering to surfaces that have similar or dissimilar characteristics to one another at the point of contact. Despite being susceptible to shock, vibrations, and temperature changes, these adhesives can resist forces for long periods and hold surfaces firmly together. In addition to bonding metal, wood, composites, plastic, and ceramic materials, these adhesives are used for bonding different substrate materials. There are several types of products that contribute to the formulation of structural adhesives, such as epoxy, UV curable products, methacrylates, polyurethane, and cyanoacrylates.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC384