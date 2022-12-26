Switchgear Market Global Demand, Opportunities, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean published a new research study on the Global Switchgear Market. As per the market research study, the market has been growing at CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

As per the viewpoint of research analyst, the substantial growth of the global switchgear market is attributed to increasing demand for electricity in rural areas of developing nations, growth in investment in electricity infrastructure and initiatives taken by government to upgrade ageing substations among others.

