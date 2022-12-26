Solar Water Heater Market Research Reports, Industry Size, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022-2030

The global solar water heater market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 6% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

Solar water heaters work by capturing the energy of the sun to heat water. Solar collectors collect heat, and circulating pumps move the heat to the water tank. Solar energy is free, reducing energy consumption compared with natural resources such as natural gas and fossil fuels. However, in the event of insufficient illumination, a backup heating system will be necessary. Solar water heaters cost between $3,000 and $7,000 for an integrated system. The technology is popular in homes, businesses, and industrial facilities.

