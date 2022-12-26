Solid State Transformer Market Share, Projections and Future Opportunities Recorded For The Period Until 2022-2030

The global solid state transformer market is estimated to grow at a promising compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17% from 2022 to 2030. A solid-state transformer (SST), or smart transformer, is an advanced technology that replaces the traditional transformers. The solid-state transformer incorporates several semiconductor components, circuits added with a high-frequency transformer.

The advancement of solid-state transformers will reduce the use of coal and crude oil. The decline in the use of renewable energy would promote the adoption of solid-state transformers in the upcoming years. Countries like the US, Germany, China, and Canada have started adopting wind energy and solar energy as the most efficient way to produce electricity. Solid-state transformers use these energy sources to maintain the efficiency of power transmission systems.

Moreover, smart transformers play a significant role in the electric mobility segment. Growing investment in the industry will be profitable to the global solid-state transformer market.

However, the expensive costs of solid-state transformers and lack of awareness can hinder the growth of the overall market. The SSTs market has witnessed the lowest adoption of the technology in the developing and underdeveloped economies, which can negatively impact the market.

Advanced SSTs designs are expected to help prominent players in developing innovative products. The new technologies and innovative advancements will fuel the growth of the global solid-state transformer market.Recently, Hitachi partnered with NTU to launch commercial transformers.

Apart from that, the applications of solid-state transformers in EV fast chargers, PV inverters, locomotives, light rail, and battery energy storage systems would offer profitable opportunities during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

Europe is expected to dominate the global solid-state transformer market by holding a maximum share during the analysis period. The region witnessed a massive adoption of renewable energy in various states that contributed to the growth of the market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace, owing to the growing investments in Asia-Pacific countries like China, India, Japan, and Australia.

Impact Analysis of COVD-19

Most of the industries had to halt operational activities during the pandemic, which disrupted the financial health of the market.

Renewable energy generation was highly affected due to the broad expansion of COVID-19 infection, which ultimately impacted the growth of the global solid-state transformer market.

China accounts for a 40% share in the supply chain. Due to the significant impact, the COVID-19 outbreak had on China the solid-state transformer market experienced a slowdown.

Key Market Segments

By Component

Converters

Switches

High-frequency Transformers

Others

By Application

Renewable power generation

Electric vehicle charging stations

Power distribution

Traction locomotives

Others

By Product

Distribution solid state transformer

Power solid state transformer

Traction solid state transformer

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Key market players

ABB Ltd.

Alstom SA

Eaton Corporation PLC

ERMCO

General Electric

Kirloskar Electric Company

Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Red Box Aviation

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

SPX Transformer Solutions

Synergy Transformers

VARENTEC INC.

Vollspark

Other Prominent Players

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

