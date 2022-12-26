Automotive Carbon Wheels Market 2022 Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The global automotive carbon wheels market size was US$ 626 million in 2021. The global automotive carbon wheels market size is estimated to reach US$ 1464 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
A wheel is a round metal frame with a solid disc attached to the spokes or hub. Car tires, also known as alloy wheels or rims, are ascended on the wheel frame which is made up of metals such as aluminum, steel, carbon fiber, magnesium, or a combination of them. Automobile carbon fiber is lightweight wheels that have long wheel vitality, and are incredibly powerful. They also have various other benefits compared to conventional wheels, such as self-vibration cushioning, higher thermal hardness, stronger grip, and higher fatigue damage strength and durability.
Factors Affecting Market Growth
The demand to decrease vehicle weight and enhance fuel efficiency are the major driving factors anticipated to boost the global market.
Reduced wheel weight enhances maneuverability, and quicker acceleration delivers a softer ride, improved suspension, and persistent fuel efficiency advancements. All these factors boost the global market.
The increased initial expenditure on manufacturing carbon fiber material and the limited number of carbon wheel sizes may hinder the global market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Covid-19 had negatively impacted the global market. The global decrease in automotive sales in 2020 due to lockdowns and restrictions had a major effect on the global market. Troubles in global supply chains for necessary elements utilized in automotive carbon wheels like semiconductors impacted the global market. On the other hand, manufacturing costs will continue to be a significant limitation on innovations to improve performance while reducing vehicle weight for better fuel efficiency, along with the profitability and financial viability of the industry.
Regional Analysis
Europe has the highest global market in 2021. The existence of main car manufacturers in the region such as BMW, Porsche, Ferrari, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Lamborghini utilize carbon fiber composite material in their cars, and the main focus is on materials engineering for creating light automotive compound materials such as automotive rims, carbon fiber, and wheels, are anticipated to boost the global market in the region.
Leading Competitors
The prominent players in the automotive carbon wheel market are:
Ronal Group
Phoenix Wheel Company Inc.
HITACHI METALS LTD
Litespeed Racing LLC
ROTOBOX d.o.o.
Rolko Kohlgrber GmbH
Carbon Revolution
ESE Carbon
Dymag group limited
Thyssenkrupp Ag
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global automotive carbon wheels market focuses on Vehicle Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.
Segmentation on the basis of Vehicle Type
Commercial Vehicles
Passenger Cars
Two Wheelers
Segmentation on the basis of Distribution Channel
After Market
Original Equipment Manufacture
Segmentation on the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
