Automotive Carbon Wheels Market 2022 Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The global automotive carbon wheels market size was US$ 626 million in 2021. The global automotive carbon wheels market size is estimated to reach US$ 1464 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A wheel is a round metal frame with a solid disc attached to the spokes or hub. Car tires, also known as alloy wheels or rims, are ascended on the wheel frame which is made up of metals such as aluminum, steel, carbon fiber, magnesium, or a combination of them. Automobile carbon fiber is lightweight wheels that have long wheel vitality, and are incredibly powerful. They also have various other benefits compared to conventional wheels, such as self-vibration cushioning, higher thermal hardness, stronger grip, and higher fatigue damage strength and durability.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

The demand to decrease vehicle weight and enhance fuel efficiency are the major driving factors anticipated to boost the global market.

Reduced wheel weight enhances maneuverability, and quicker acceleration delivers a softer ride, improved suspension, and persistent fuel efficiency advancements. All these factors boost the global market.

The increased initial expenditure on manufacturing carbon fiber material and the limited number of carbon wheel sizes may hinder the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Covid-19 had negatively impacted the global market. The global decrease in automotive sales in 2020 due to lockdowns and restrictions had a major effect on the global market. Troubles in global supply chains for necessary elements utilized in automotive carbon wheels like semiconductors impacted the global market. On the other hand, manufacturing costs will continue to be a significant limitation on innovations to improve performance while reducing vehicle weight for better fuel efficiency, along with the profitability and financial viability of the industry.

Regional Analysis

Europe has the highest global market in 2021. The existence of main car manufacturers in the region such as BMW, Porsche, Ferrari, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, and Lamborghini utilize carbon fiber composite material in their cars, and the main focus is on materials engineering for creating light automotive compound materials such as automotive rims, carbon fiber, and wheels, are anticipated to boost the global market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the automotive carbon wheel market are:

Ronal Group

Phoenix Wheel Company Inc.

HITACHI METALS LTD

Litespeed Racing LLC

ROTOBOX d.o.o.

Rolko Kohlgrber GmbH

Carbon Revolution

ESE Carbon

Dymag group limited

Thyssenkrupp Ag

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global automotive carbon wheels market focuses on Vehicle Type, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Two Wheelers

Segmentation on the basis of Distribution Channel

After Market

Original Equipment Manufacture

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

