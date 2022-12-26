Computational Biology Market Research Reports, Industry Size, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022-2030

The global computational biology market size was US$ 5.5 billion in 2021. The global computational biology market size is estimated to reach US$ 27.3 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Computational biology is a unit of biology that uses computers and computer science to understand better and mimic the biological structures and functions of life. It involves the use of computational approaches for the simulation and representation of biological systems and the interpretation of large-scale experimental data. It is an interdisciplinary area that creates and involves computational methods to examine large groups of biological data, such as cell populations, or protein models, as genetic sequences to discover new biology or to make new predictions. It also contains analytical techniques such as simulation and mathematical modeling.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

An increase in the adoption of advanced software and development and a rise in demand for pharmacovigilance for drug discovery boost the global market.

The rise in demand for devices of computational biology in different fields such as proteomics, epi-genomics, genomics, and meta-genomics for a more suitable understanding of protein structure drives the global market.

Lack of standardization, high initial cost and maintenance costs of the tools, and lack of qualified workforce are anticipated to hinder the global market.

Virtual cell open-source software, computer genomics, and computational proteomics increase the demand for many private and commercial cloud platforms that work closely with government and public entities to provide biological and cellular simulation is anticipated to drive the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market. In order to restrain the spread of COVID-19, governments enforced strict regulations such as lockdowns, border locks, and strict social distancing steps. These steps had a considerable result on the global economy, impacting various industries. Biotech and Pharmaceutical companies working together with governments to tackle the COVID-19 situation by supporting the growth of vaccines to planning for medicine supply chain challenges.

Regional Analysis

North America was the dominant shareholder in the global market in 2021. With a rise in demand for pharmacovigilance to conduct clinical trials and for pre-clinical drug expansion, confirming government initiatives, R&D investments are the primary elements that boost the growth of the global market.

LAMEA is anticipated to grow most rapidly during the forecast period. The increase in demand for bioinformatics tools and services, increase in the number of product approval and rise in the number of clinical trial procedures, stress key players in improving their existence and thus boost the global market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the computational biology market are:

Rhenovia Pharma SAS & Leadscope Inc.

Nimbus Discovery LLC

Entelos

Rhenovia Pharma SAS

Accelrys

Insilico Biotechnology AG

Genedata AG

Certara

Simulation Plus Inc

Compugen Ltd

Chemical Computing Group Inc

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global computational biology market focuses on Applications, Services, End Use, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Applications

Human Body Simulation Software

Clinical Trials

Preclinical Drug Development

Drug Discovery and Disease Modeling

Cellular and Biological Modelling

Segmentation on the basis of Services

In-house

Contract

Segmentation on the basis of End Use

Academics and Research

Commercial

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

