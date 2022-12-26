Computational Biology Market Research Reports, Industry Size, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022-2030

The global computational biology market size was US$ 5.5 billion in 2021. The global computational biology market size is estimated to reach US$ 27.3 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Computational biology is a unit of biology that uses computers and computer science to understand better and mimic the biological structures and functions of life. It involves the use of computational approaches for the simulation and representation of biological systems and the interpretation of large-scale experimental data. It is an interdisciplinary area that creates and involves computational methods to examine large groups of biological data, such as cell populations, or protein models, as genetic sequences to discover new biology or to make new predictions. It also contains analytical techniques such as simulation and mathematical modeling.
Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16980
Factors Affecting Market Growth
An increase in the adoption of advanced software and development and a rise in demand for pharmacovigilance for drug discovery boost the global market.
The rise in demand for devices of computational biology in different fields such as proteomics, epi-genomics, genomics, and meta-genomics for a more suitable understanding of protein structure drives the global market.
Lack of standardization, high initial cost and maintenance costs of the tools, and lack of qualified workforce are anticipated to hinder the global market.
Virtual cell open-source software, computer genomics, and computational proteomics increase the demand for many private and commercial cloud platforms that work closely with government and public entities to provide biological and cellular simulation is anticipated to drive the global market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the global market. In order to restrain the spread of COVID-19, governments enforced strict regulations such as lockdowns, border locks, and strict social distancing steps. These steps had a considerable result on the global economy, impacting various industries. Biotech and Pharmaceutical companies working together with governments to tackle the COVID-19 situation by supporting the growth of vaccines to planning for medicine supply chain challenges.
Regional Analysis
North America was the dominant shareholder in the global market in 2021. With a rise in demand for pharmacovigilance to conduct clinical trials and for pre-clinical drug expansion, confirming government initiatives, R&D investments are the primary elements that boost the growth of the global market.
Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16980
LAMEA is anticipated to grow most rapidly during the forecast period. The increase in demand for bioinformatics tools and services, increase in the number of product approval and rise in the number of clinical trial procedures, stress key players in improving their existence and thus boost the global market in the region.
Leading Competitors
The prominent players in the computational biology market are:
Rhenovia Pharma SAS & Leadscope Inc.
Nimbus Discovery LLC
Entelos
Rhenovia Pharma SAS
Accelrys
Insilico Biotechnology AG
Genedata AG
Certara
Simulation Plus Inc
Compugen Ltd
Chemical Computing Group Inc
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global computational biology market focuses on Applications, Services, End Use, and Region.
Segmentation on the basis of Applications
Human Body Simulation Software
Clinical Trials
Preclinical Drug Development
Drug Discovery and Disease Modeling
Cellular and Biological Modelling
Segmentation on the basis of Services
In-house
Contract
Segmentation on the basis of End Use
Academics and Research
Commercial
Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16980
Segmentation on the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16980
About Report Ocean:
We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.
Get in Touch with Us:
Report Ocean:
Email:sales@reportocean.com
Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)
Website:https://www.reportocean.com/