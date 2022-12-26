Graft Versus Host Disease Market Research 2022 – Growth, Trends, Outlook and Future Scope Analysis 2030

The global graft versus host disease market size was US$ 3.0 billion in 2021. The global graft versus host disease market size is estimated to reach US$ 9.3 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) is a systemic ailment that occurs when the immune cells of the graft identify the host as an alien and attack the cells of the recipient’s body. ‘Graft’ refers to the donated or transplanted tissue, and ‘host’ refers to the recipient’s tissue. It is a common intricacy behind the allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HCT).

Factors Affecting Market Growth

The increase in the geriatric population and rise in the majority of myeloma, leukemia, nephrological, and lymphoma cancer is anticipated to drive the global market.

The rising number of bone marrow transplants around the globe to manage specific cancer types boost the global market.

Improvements in the diagnostic standards of the disease, authorization of novel therapies, and a vast spectrum of prophylaxis possibilities are expected to drive the global market.

Lack of awareness and the high cost of the chemotherapeutic treatment of the disease is anticipated to hinder the growth of the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 negatively impacted the global market due to a decrease in the number of transplantation procedures. The reusable tools that are regularly used in transplant procedures with close contact with patients increase the risk of spreading the disease. Also, the pandemic has greatly affected solid organ transplants (SOTs). At an early stage, transplant committees suggested the suspension of living kidney transplant schedules in communities with the overall transmission, to save recipients from high risk of immunosuppression, it is advised to reserve while allowing deceased-donor kidney transplants for life-saving gestures.

Regional Analysis

The North American market was leading in terms of revenue in 2021 because of the growth in allogeneic transplant procedures, the increased number of organ donations from departed persons for transplantation, and an increase in the number of cancer patients.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global graft-versus-host disease market are:

Incyte Corporation

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Bristol Myer Squibb

Accord Healthcare Limited

Pfizer Inc

Abbvie Inc

Merck & Co

Novartis AG

Anofi

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global graft-versus-host disease market focuses on Product Type, Treatment Type, End Use, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Product Type

Immunosuppressants

Monoclonal Antibodies

Corticosteroids

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Treatment Type

Chronic GVHD

Acute GVHD

Segmentation on the basis of End Use

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

