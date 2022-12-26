Commercial Satellite Imaging Market 2022 Industry Size, Shares, Segment And Forecast up to 2030

The global commercial satellite imaging market size was US$ 3.3 billion in 2021. The global commercial satellite imaging market size is estimated to reach US$ 8.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Commercial satellite imaging is primarily concerned with clicking images of the world through satellites and using these images for different commercial purposes. Some of its applications contain disaster management, acquisition, and mapping, energy, and natural resource management, security and surveillance, and urban planning and development. The significance of images obtained via satellite is growing because of the use of images in environmental forecasting and quick response to emergencies like natural calamities and defense security incidents.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Satellites are multitasking operating systems and are capable of soil monitoring which is more profitable to agriculture insurance companies. Thus, a rise in demand for satellite images from the insurance sector is expected to drive the global market.

Growing national security matters are compelling to force various governments to increase their satellite imaging systems, which in turn is anticipated to drive the global market.

The existing threat of terrorism and attacks on essential infrastructure can be tracked through geographical mapping and can be saved by adopting preventive actions in the defense sector which has emerged as a major growth driver of the global market.

Satellite imaging helps in search and rescue operations, exact mapping for mission planning, and developing future advancement by the government thus driving the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic slow down the latest product deliveries and restricted mission deployments due to the disturbance of the supply chain for most of the large space factories. It has also affected the revenue assigned towards the development and research and adoption of the latest technologies in the market. Moreover, the post-pandemic need for the global market to increase consistently owing to the rising application of commercial satellite imagers in various end-use verticals. Thus, COVID-19 had a negative impact on the global market.

Regional Analysis

North America had the highest global market in 2021. The market is increasing owing to the presence of numerous industry players in the region and considerable demand for commercial satellite imaging from various departments such as defense and government sector commodities. Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East are likely to present a considerable opportunity for the global market, owing to the increasing end-use applications of satellite imagery in these areas.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the commercial satellite imaging market are:

Urthecast Corp

Telespazio France

Spaceknow

Planet Labs Inc.

Maxar Technologies Inc

Images International N.V

Harris Corporation

Galileo Group, Inc

European Space Imaging

Blacksky Global LLC

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global commercial satellite emerging market focuses on Application, End-User, and Region

Segmentation on the basis of Application

Surveillance and Security

Energy and Natural Resource Management

Disaster Management

Urban Planning and Development

Geospatial Data Acquisition and Mapping

Defense and Intelligence

Others

Segmentation on the basis of End-User

Transportation and Logistics

Civil Engineering and Archaeology

Energy

Forestry and Agriculture

Military and Defense

Government

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

