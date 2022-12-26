Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Market Research Report 2022 by Product Type, Application, Region And Global Forecast to 2030

The global post-traumatic stress disorder treatment market size was US$ 16.0 billion in 2021. The global post-traumatic stress disorder treatment market size is estimated to reach US$ 24.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Post-traumatic stress disorder is a mental disease that one can get after exposure to traumatic circumstances, such as warfare, sexual assault, traffic collisions, child abuse, or other hazards to an individual’s life. Symptoms of it can be rapid after experiencing a traumatic occurrence or they might not appear for years after the event including ignorance of something that triggers someone of the trauma, intrusive memories or reliving of the incident, and harmful changes in thinking or mood which interfere with everyday functioning, and disturbance in the individual’s emotional reactions to daily events.
Factors Affecting Market Growth
An increase in the number of clinical practices on the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as a growth in research and development activities for the growth of drugs and novel treatments, are the key factors that boost the global market.
Rising demand for antidepressant pills against post-traumatic stress disorder and growth in healthcare costs in developing countries are the key factors driving the global market.
The rising cost of the treatment and the side effects associated with the treatment of the disorder are the primary factors that hinder the global market.
The Rising demand for PTSD therapeutics across the world due to the rise in the spread of post-traumatic stress disorder and the growth in actions taken by governments for treating their war vets also driving the global market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
COVID-19 impact had a positive impact on the global market due to the rise in product sales for strengthening its conditions. According to a survey conducted by WHO, about 60% of the high-income countries supplied teletherapy consultation and telemedicine to patients with extreme signs of post-traumatic stress disorder. Pharmaceutical Companies in the pandemic concentrated on keeping a balance between demand and supply thus maintaining their drug sale undamaged. Also, due to COVID-19 enormous number of patients noticed a decline in psychotherapies which led to a growth in the adoption of medication and drugs intended for the treatment thus driving the global market.
Regional Analysis
North America dominated the global market share in 2020 and is expected to remain highest during the forecast period. Leading to the growth in research and development activities and the rising limitation of post-traumatic stress disorder as well as the existence of powerful and specified market performers in the region. Asia-Pacific is expected to notice lucrative expansion because of the drift in the aging population and the increase in the number of sexual and mental abuse among adults which drives the global market in the region.
Leading Competitors
The prominent players in the post-traumatic stress disorder market are:
Eily Lilly and Company
Pyramid Healthcare
North Range Behavioral Health
Strategic Behavioral Health
Viatris Inc
GlaxoSmithKline Plc
Caretech Holdings PLC
Pfizer Inc
Behavioral Health Network Inc
Acadia Healthcare
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global post-traumatic stress disorder market focuses on Treatment Type, Age Group, End-User, and Region
Segmentation on the basis of Treatment Type
Psychotherapy
Drugs
Segmentation on the basis of Age Group
Adult
Geriatric
Pediatric
Segmentation on the basis of End-User
Outpatient Clinics
Hospitals
Mental Health Centres
Others
Government
Segmentation on the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
