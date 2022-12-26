Pet Boarding Market Global Demand, Opportunities, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The global pet boarding market size was US$ 19.5 billion in 2021. The global fox nuts market size is estimated to reach US$ 34 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Temporary accommodation for dogs while their owners are out is called dog boarding. It permits pet owners to leave their dogs for a specified amount of period while they are being cared for and managed by skilled professionals. A pet boarding facility is a better choice if a pet likes to interact with other humans and animals. Experts are increasingly deciding to delay beginning families or abstain from having kids completely. Pets are becoming more than just members of the family. Sometimes they serve as family. People are willing to spend money to treat their loved ones in a setting that is similar to theirs.
Factors Affecting Market Growth
Having a pet can boost self-confidence, reduce stress, keep the heart fit, and help regulate cholesterol and blood pressure levels which are scientifically verified facts that enable people to own pets. Therefore, the rising trend of pet adoption drives the growth of the global market.
The increase in pet humanization trend, shift towards nuclear families, increase in disposable income, rapid urbanization, and rise in awareness related to the health benefits of pets are key factors driving the global market.
The working population is a major driver of this market because of their busy schedules and long working days. It is a daily routine for many pet owners to drop off their pets at a boarding facility on their way to the office which helps in boosting the global market.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 outbreak leads to the closing of several pet-sitting facilities because of the fear of the spreading of the virus. Moreover, due to travel restrictions and office closures, pet owners have had ample time to spend with their pets. Thus, COVID-19 had a negative impact on the global market in 2020. However, with the opening of offices and the easing of lockdowns in 2021, the global market witnessed growth in 2021 and is anticipated to sustain its growth during the forecast period.
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific is one of the most promising and important regions for the pet care industry. It consists of diverse countries, such as Japan and Australia which have come to a maturity stage, and arising markets such as India and China. The global market in this region is largely driven by quick urbanization and the advancement of nuclear families. In many countries, holding a pet, tending to them, and spending on their care are considered a value of sensibility and social status, which further drives the global market.
Leading Competitors
The prominent players in the global pet boarding market are:
Pet Station Group
Urban Tails Pet Resort
Country Paws, Puss ‘n’ Boots Boarding Cattery Pty Ltd
Barkefellers
Royvon dog hotels and training
Dogtopia
Camp bow wow
Best friends pet care
Carey Pet and Home Care
Country Paws
Others
Segmentation Analysis
The global pet boarding market focuses on Pet Type, Services, and Region.
Segmentation on the basis of Pet Type
Cat
Dog
Others
Segmentation on the basis of Services
Pet Sitting
Poolside Daycare
Exercise
Group Play Sessions
Others
Segmentation on the basis of Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
