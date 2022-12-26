Pet Boarding Market Global Demand, Opportunities, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The global pet boarding market size was US$ 19.5 billion in 2021. The global fox nuts market size is estimated to reach US$ 34 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Temporary accommodation for dogs while their owners are out is called dog boarding. It permits pet owners to leave their dogs for a specified amount of period while they are being cared for and managed by skilled professionals. A pet boarding facility is a better choice if a pet likes to interact with other humans and animals. Experts are increasingly deciding to delay beginning families or abstain from having kids completely. Pets are becoming more than just members of the family. Sometimes they serve as family. People are willing to spend money to treat their loved ones in a setting that is similar to theirs.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Having a pet can boost self-confidence, reduce stress, keep the heart fit, and help regulate cholesterol and blood pressure levels which are scientifically verified facts that enable people to own pets. Therefore, the rising trend of pet adoption drives the growth of the global market.

The increase in pet humanization trend, shift towards nuclear families, increase in disposable income, rapid urbanization, and rise in awareness related to the health benefits of pets are key factors driving the global market.

The working population is a major driver of this market because of their busy schedules and long working days. It is a daily routine for many pet owners to drop off their pets at a boarding facility on their way to the office which helps in boosting the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak leads to the closing of several pet-sitting facilities because of the fear of the spreading of the virus. Moreover, due to travel restrictions and office closures, pet owners have had ample time to spend with their pets. Thus, COVID-19 had a negative impact on the global market in 2020. However, with the opening of offices and the easing of lockdowns in 2021, the global market witnessed growth in 2021 and is anticipated to sustain its growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is one of the most promising and important regions for the pet care industry. It consists of diverse countries, such as Japan and Australia which have come to a maturity stage, and arising markets such as India and China. The global market in this region is largely driven by quick urbanization and the advancement of nuclear families. In many countries, holding a pet, tending to them, and spending on their care are considered a value of sensibility and social status, which further drives the global market.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global pet boarding market are:

Pet Station Group

Urban Tails Pet Resort

Country Paws, Puss ‘n’ Boots Boarding Cattery Pty Ltd

Barkefellers

Royvon dog hotels and training

Dogtopia

Camp bow wow

Best friends pet care

Carey Pet and Home Care

Country Paws

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global pet boarding market focuses on Pet Type, Services, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Pet Type

Cat

Dog

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Services

Pet Sitting

Poolside Daycare

Exercise

Group Play Sessions

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

