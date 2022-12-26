Fox Nuts Market Share, Size, Growth, Key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, Forecast To 2022-2030

The global fox nuts market size was US$ 5.5 billion in 2021. The global fox nuts market size is estimated to reach US$ 27.3 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Fox Nut is also known as Makhana or Lotus Seed which is obtained from a plant called Euryal Fox that grows in East Asia. It is a nutritional snack, which helps in reducing weight and helps in regulating blood pressure, reducing the risk of kidney problems, it is also rich in calcium and iron, and is valuable for pregnant women. In addition, it exhibits antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which exclude toxins from the body and reduce stress. Also, it helps in keeping the stomach full for longer, as it contains protein, which curbs unhealthy cravings.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16983

Factors Affecting Market Growth

As consumers are embracing a healthy lifestyle with rising awareness about healthy living, they pick snacks that are rich in low in fats and proteins. Thus, driving the global market.

Lotus seeds are consumed as an alternative to harmful snacks such as fried chips or popcorn. Thus, increasing rage for these products among adults and children drives the global market.

The rising importance of healthy and nutritional food products as well as the growth in the need for ready-to-eat products are driving the global market.

Multiple health advantages such as maintaining blood pressure, reducing fat content, low glycemic index, and restricting the occurrences of chronic inflammation are the key factors that are driving the global market.

The growth of e-commerce, the internet, and an increase in online sales platforms are driving the demand in the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 impact on the global fox nuts market was moderate because of the prevalence of lockdowns in several nations worldwide. However, the market suffered due to supply chain disruptions because of trade and shutdown limitations. On the contrary, the increase in penetration of online sales channels had a positive impact on the global market

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market with the most considerable share during the forecast period. Fox nuts and their various varieties are mainly consumed in Asia-Pacific because of a strong consumer base, along with closeness to lotus seed cultivation farms in emerging economies. The selection for fox nuts with different elements shifts with different geographical areas. Thus, the rising preference for healthy and nutritious food products as well as a boost in demand for ready-to-eat products are driving the global market growth in the region.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16983

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global fox nuts market are:

Makhana Amrit Mantra Pte. Ltd.

Mahaveer Udhyog

Madhubani Makhana

Karnavati Spices

Indulge Foods Private Limited

Foodstuffs Import and Export Group Co. Ltd

Hunan Cereals

Hindustan Foreign Traders

Deliciano Global Pvt. Ltd

Caryopses Pvt. Ltd

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global fox nuts market focuses on Type, Nature, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Type

Processed

Raw

Segmentation on the basis of Nature

Conventional

Organic

Segmentation on the basis of Applications

Industrial

Human Consumption

Segmentation on the basis of Distribution Channel

Online Sales Channel

Specialty stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16983

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16983

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/