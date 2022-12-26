Camping Tent Market 2022 Industry Size, Shares, Segment and Forecast up to 2030

The global camping tent market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The market value was US$ 3.1 million in 2021 and is likely to reach US$ 6.6 million by 2030.

Camping is an outdoor activity that involves overnight stays far from the comfort zone in a shelter, such as a caravan, a tent, or a motorhome. Generally, players escape their comfort zones to spend time outdoors in a more natural surrounding for enjoyment. A different range of camping devices is used for camping, hiking, and climbing. They are simple to set up because of their lightweight. They are an essential part of outdoor equipment. Also, many governments promote adventure sports tourism such as camping, which drives the global market.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16982

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Many governments across the world encourage adventure sports tourism, such as camping as they are lightweight and easy to set up which is driving the growth of the global market.

Lack of sufficient facilities to travel and free time to schedule camping hinder the global market during the forecast period.

People are preparing for outdoor trips like camping to reduce mental pressure due to transitions in life, unstable work-life balance, and busy schedules. These are the major factors driving the growth of the global market.

The rising interest of consumers in outdoor activities and growing disposable incomes and relaxation tours and plans are the key factors driving the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 has hampered the growth of the global market since supply chain movements were interrupted and the need for camping products was not necessary during the pandemic situation because of strict restrictions of lockdown in 2020. Thus, camping would uplift the spread of COVID-19 hence hindering the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific was the leading regional market because of the disposable income of people in the region and also rapid growth in adventure tourism in countries including Austria, France, Germany, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and the U.K. In addition, the rise in camping and adventure sports events is providing various offers for camping sites which helps in driving the global market in the region. Also, Europe was leading the regional market in 2021 and will grow further at a steady CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16982

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global camping tent market are:

Exxel Outdoors

Kampa

Simex Outdoor International

The Coleman Company

Oase Outdoors

Newell Brands Inc.

AMG GROUP

The North Face Inc.

Johnson Outdoors Inc

Hilleberg Ab

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global camping tent market focuses on Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Type

Geodesic

Tunnel

Dome

Segmentation on the basis of Applications

Commercial

Personal

Segmentation on the basis of Distribution Channel

Online Retailers

Specialty Sporting Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

B2B sale

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16982

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16982

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/