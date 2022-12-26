Fuel Cell Bikes Market Global Demand, Opportunities, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The global fuel cell bike market size was US$ 6.0 billion in 2021. The global fuel cell bike market size is estimated to reach US$ 21.4 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A fuel cell bike or fuel cell electric bike is an electric vehicle that operates on a fuel cell, occasionally in combination with a supercapacitor or small battery to boost its onboard electric engine. It induces electricity using oxygen and a compressed hydrogen-based engine, usually from the air. It is a type of electric vehicle that uses ‘fuel cell technology to produce the electricity needed to run the vehicle. In these vehicles, the chemical energy of the fuel is directly converted into electrical energy. Most fuel cell vehicles are classified as zero-emission vehicles that radiate only heat and water. Compared to internal combustion vehicles, hydrogen vehicles concentrate pollutants at the site of hydrogen production, where hydrogen is obtained from reformed natural gas.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

The increase in environmental crises and cooperative government enterprises for the development of hydrogen fuel cell infrastructure drive the global market.

Factors such as fast urbanization across the world and increasing customer preference towards the use of fuel-cell bikes as an eco-friendly resolution are anticipated to drive the global market.

Rising flammable quality, high cost, and lack of adequate refuelling infrastructure are one of the key factors hindering the global market.

Development in the area of polymer electrolyte membrane technology, growing demand for fuel cells in automotive and transportation, and approval of severe tailpipe emission norms are anticipated to drive the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 crisis has negatively impacted the global market. Governments across sectors have announced complete lockdowns and temporary closure of industries, resulting in travel restrictions, flight cancellations, and quarantines, which led to a huge reduction in logistics activities and supply chains across the globe. The sales of fuel-cell electric bicycles dropped in the first quarter of 2020, as bicycle stores were closed due to the lockdown.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific holds the largest share of the global market in 2020 in terms of units mainly due to the ENE-FARM program in Japan, which has propelled the use of SOFCs and PEMFCs for micro-CHP applications in the region. Moreover, supporting policies and plans for fuel cell systems for transportation applications in China and South Korea have boosted the growth of the global market in the region.

North America held a substantial share of the global market in 2020 in terms of capacity due to the presence of supportive policies to limit the carbon footprint along with the availability of funds for research in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global fuel cell bike market are:

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Intelligent Energy Ltd.

Hyundai

Hero Motocorp

Honda

General Motors

BMW

Audi

XIDEA (Key Innovator)

Pragma Industries (Key Innovator)

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global fuel cell market focuses on Max Load, Power, Max Speed, Frame Material, Range, Sales Channel, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Max Load

101kg – 125kg

More Than 125kg

Less Than 100kg

Segmentation on the basis of Power

Less Than 250 W

250 W to 400 W

401 W to 750 W

Above 751 W

Segmentation on the basis of Max Speed

Less Than 50km/h

More Than 50km/h

Segmentation on the basis of Frame Material

Carbon Fibre

Steel

Aluminium

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Range

Less Than 100km

101km – 125km

More Than 125km

Segmentation on the basis of Sales and Channel

Offline Store

Online

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

