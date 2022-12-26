Life Jacket Market 2022 Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The global life jacket market size was US$ 1.0 billion in 2021. The global life jacket market size is estimated to reach US$ 1.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A life jacket is a lifesaver as it protects a person from drowning when exposed to water. It is made of materials like polyester, nylon, and neoprene that aid buoyancy. It is made from materials such as nylon, polyester, and neoprene that buoyancy aid. However, it is generally used in military, water sports, and security functions, as well as in emergency events such as floods. In recent times, the youth as well as the millennial age group tends to be a considerable buyer of life jackets because of their participation in various water activities and water sports. It is widely preferred due to its factors like durability, comfort, and material.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16987

Factors Affecting Market Growth

The drowning threat in aquatic conditions is one of the key factors in the growth of the global market.

Government rules and regulations for life jackets which are mandatory to wear while going for adventure water activities to prevent drowning drive the global market.

The increased price of life jacket hinders the growth of the global market.

Fast growth in the tourism sector in developing countries and a rise in disposable revenue drive the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the global market. Supply chain disruption was a major challenge faced by the global market. The closure of production units disrupted the supply of life jackets in the global market. However, the situation is anticipated to improve as governments across the globe begin easing norms for the continuing of business activities.

Regional Analysis

Europe accounts for the largest share of the global market due to the large number of water parks in the region. Furthermore, the vast scope of the travel industry contributes to the growth of the global market in this region. Moreover, the expansion of micro firms and small and medium-sized firms in the life jacket industry has a positive impact on the global market. As a result of the competitive strategies employed by the key players, the global market demand is anticipated to grow, especially in this region. Demand from countries such as the UK, France, and Germany helps to drive regional growth. The overall development is predicted by an increase in population and an increase in the standard of living in this region.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16987

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global life jacket market are:

SeaSafe Systems Ltd

Onyx Outdoor

Majestic Marine & Engineering Services Ltd

Kent Safety Products Ltd

Jiangsu Baizhou Safety Technology Co.

Grand Ocean Marine Co.

Ganesh Manufacturing Ltd

Dongguan Bestway Sports Goods Co.

Stormy Lifejackets Pvt Ltd

SHM

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global life jacket market focuses on Material, End Use, Type, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Material

Polyester

Nylon

Others

Segmentation on the basis of End Use

Military and Safety Operation

Boating

Water Sports

Others

Segmentation on the basis of Type

Hybrid

Inflatable

Non-inflatable

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16987

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bwcc16987

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/