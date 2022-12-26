Drill Pipe Research Reports, Industry Size, Growth Opportunity, Regional Analysis 2022-2030

The global drill pipe market size was US$ 1.3 billion in 2021. The global drill pipe market size is estimated to reach US$ 2.0 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

A drill pipe is a hollow piping and thick-walled used for the transmission of drilling fluid via the wellbore to the drill extent during rig drilling procedures. They are considered a component of the drill string assembly and are seamless steel pipes. It is made to handle the high external and internal pressures that drilling fluids exert. It is examined, simulated, and tested in compliance with the American Petroleum Institute’s (API) standard.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

The growth in exploration and drilling of new oil and gas extraction locations and new advancements in drilling technology and procedures have increased the oil and gas exploration activity thus boosting the global market.

The emphasis on reducing carbon emissions during oil extraction creates the need for new drill pipes. Furthermore, to battle climate change and global warming crises, some oil-producing firms have set a plan of creating net zero carbon emissions throughout operations. This is anticipated to drive the global market.

Fluctuation in the raw material prices is the affecting element that is anticipated to hinder the global market.

Multiple product innovations such as the production of drill pipes that can operate in locations with high temperatures, pressure, permafrost, or with increased concentrations of toxic substances like hydrogen sulfide (H2S), are further boosting the growth of the global market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 has adversely impacted the global market as upstream activities were discontinued or temporarily closed due to the reduction in crude oil prices producing a headwind for many upstream players. Furthermore, various companies in the market have stopped manufacturing oil and gas equipment such as drill pipes which have affected the global market. Thus COVID-19 had a negative impact on the global market.

Regional Analysis

North America was the most extensive revenue-generating region in 2021. Growth in assets in the oil and gas industry in the region offers lucrative growth possibilities for global market players. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register a substantial growth rate in the global market during the forecast period, owing to increasing government investment in oil and gas projects in different countries.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global drill pipe market are:

WEATHEROCK GROUP HOLDING LIMITED

TMK Steel Limited

TEXAS STEEL CONVERSION INC.

Tejas Tubular Products Inc.

Tenaris S.A

PetroMaterials Corporation

Oil Country Tubular Ltd

Hilong group of companies

Jindal Saw Ltd. (Drill Pipes International LLC)

NOV Inc.

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global drill pipe market focuses on Type, Grade, Application, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Type

Heavy Weight Drill Pipe (HWDP)

Standard Drill Pipe

Segmentation on the basis of Grade

Premium

API

Segmentation on the basis of Application

Onshore

Offshore

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

