Puppy cuddled by macaque at southwestern Taiwan coast found dead

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A black puppy cuddled by a Taiwan macaque in Dongshih Township, Chiayi County was found dead on Sunday (Dec. 26).

Dongshi residents found a Taiwan macaque, suspected of being abandoned by its owner, cuddling a black puppy in its arms on Tuesday and reported it to the county’s Livestock Disease Control Center out of concern for the puppy’s safety, CNA reported.

After receiving the report, the center’s animal protection personnel tried to lure and capture the macaque for days, but were unable to do so.

Chiayi County Livestock Disease Control Center director Lin Pei-ju (林珮如) said that Dongshih’s city cleaning workers found the puppy dangling from a tree on Sunday and that when they took it down, they found it dead. The center is performing an autopsy on the dog.

Lin said that nothing was found in the puppy’s stomach, which meant it probably died of starvation. She added that while the animal protection personnel were trying to capture the macaque, some locals tried to stop them, arguing that the macaque would feed the puppy and asking them to leave them alone, Lin said.

The Agriculture Department of Chiayi County Government pointed out that the coastal Dongshih area is not the macaques’ natural habitat, so it is very likely that the macaque was abandoned by its owner, per CNA.