Asia Pacific Infant Nutrition Market Size, Demand, Share, Key Players, Growth, and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Asia Pacific Infant Nutrition Market. The recovery-based survey for market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021. Asia Pacific infant nutrition market will grow by 6.7% annually with a total addressable market cap of $454.9 billion over 2020-2030 owing to rising awareness among consumers, growing household disposable income, increasing population of working mothers, product innovation and emerging of organic baby food. Highlighted with 34 tables and 45 figures, this 105-page report “Asia Pacific Infant Nutrition Market 2020-2030 by Product Type (Infant Formula, Baby Food), Product Form (Solid, Liquid), Nutrient Category (Organic, Traditional), Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific infant nutrition market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Market Driver

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify infant nutrition market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Product Form, Nutrient Category, Distribution Channel, and Country.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Abbott Nutrition

Baby Gourmet Foods Inc.

Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co Ltd

Bellamy’s Australia Limited

Campbell Soups

Dana Dairy Group Ltd.

Danone SA

FrieslandCampina

Nestle S.A.

Parent’s Choice Infant Formula

Perrigo Company Plc

Reckitt Benckise (Mead Johnson & Company LLC)

The Kraft Heinz Company

Based on Product Type

Infant Formula

– First Infant Formula

– Follow-on Formula

– Growing-up Formula

– Specialty Baby Formula (further segmented into Soy-based Baby Formula, Hydrolysed Protein Formula, and Other Specialty Baby Formula)

Baby Food

– Prepared Food

– Dried Food

– Other Baby Foods

Based on Product Form

– Solid Infant Nutrition

– Liquid Infant Nutrition

Based on Nutrient Category

– Traditional Infant Nutrition

– Organic Infant Nutrition

Based on Distribution Channel

– Pharmacy

– Hypermarket/Supermarket

– Convenience Stores

– Online Sales

– Other Distribution Channels

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

