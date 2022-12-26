Asia Pacific Preventive Vaccines Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Key Players, Share, Size and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Asia Pacific Preventive Vaccines Market . The recovery-based survey for market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021. Asia Pacific preventive vaccines market will grow by 12.89% annually with a total addressable market cap of $97.2 billion over 2020-2026 owing to the rising healthcare expenditure, advancing vaccine technology, and rising need for preventive vaccines especially new COVID-19 vaccines. Highlighted with 33 tables and 51 figures, this 119-page report “Asia Pacific Preventive Vaccines Market 2020-2026 by Vaccine Type, Disease, Administration, Patient, and Country: COVID-19 Impact and Growth Opportunity” is based on a holistic research of the entire Asia Pacific preventive vaccines market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Market Driver

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify preventive vaccines market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Vaccine Type, Disease, Administration, Patient, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AstraZeneca plc

Bavarian Nordic A/S

China National Biotec Group Company Ltd.

CSL Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Merck & Co.

Novavax, Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Based on Vaccine Type

– Live/Attenuated Vaccines

– Inactivated Vaccines

– Subunit Vaccines

– Toxoid Vaccines

– Conjugate Vaccines

– Recombinant Vector Vaccines

– Other Vaccines

Based on Disease

– Vaccines for Pneumococcal Disease

– Vaccines for Poliovirus

– Vaccines for Hepatitis

– Vaccines for Influenza

– Vaccines for Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)

– Vaccines for Varicella

– Vaccines for Human Papilloma Virus

– Vaccines for COVID-19

– Vaccines for Other Diseases

Based on Administration

– Intramuscular Route

– Subcutaneous Route

– Oral Route

– Intravenous Injection

– Other Administration Routes

Based on Patient

Pediatric Vaccines

– Pneumococcal

– Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR)

– Varicella

– Hepatitis

– Poliovirus

– Haemophilus Influenzae B (HIB)

– Other Diseases

Adult Vaccines

– Influenza

– Cervical Cancer

– Hepatitis

– Zoster

– Other Diseases

Geographically

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

