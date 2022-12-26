Europe Protein Supplement Market Size, Share, Key Players, Revenue, Demand, and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean released a report on the Europe Protein Supplement Market. The recovery-based survey for market price report includes crucial data on growth strategy, market dynamics, innovations, company possibilities, and the competitive environment for 2021. Europe protein supplement market accounted for $1,466.3 million in 2019 and will grow by 5.98% annually over 2020-2026 owing to rising consumer awareness, growing number of fitness centers, and desire to lead active and healthy lifestyles amid COVID-19 pandemic. Highlighted with 45 tables and 60 figures, this 126-page report “Europe Protein Supplement Market 2020-2026 by Product Type, Source, Form, Customer Gender, Age Group, Application, Distribution Channel, and Country: COVID-19 Impact and Growth Opportunity” is based on a holistic research of the entire Europe protein supplement market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Market Overview

Based on appropriate market and geographical segmentation, a thorough estimate of this worldwide market includes its historical study and provides accurate and approximative timeline estimations up to 2030. With the help of this research report, stakeholders will be better able to create new strategies that concentrate on market prospects that will help them, ultimately making their business endeavors lucrative. The Market report’s main goal is to impart industry knowledge and assist our clients in achieving organic growth in their specialized industries.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2026 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify protein supplement market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Product Type, Source, Form, Customer Gender, Age Group, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Abbot Laboratories

ABH Pharma Inc.

Amway Corporation

Glanbia Plc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GNC Holdings

Herbalife International of America Inc.

Makers Nutrition

NBTY, Inc.

Transparent Labs

Vitaco Health Limited

Based on Product Type

– Casein Protein

– Whey Protein

– Egg Protein

– Soy Protein

– Pea Protein

– Milk Protein Concentrate (MPC) Protein

– Other Product Types

Based on Source

– Animal Based Proteins

– Plant Based Proteins

Based on Form

– Powder

– Ready to Drink (RTD) Liquid

– Protein Bars

Based on Customer Gender

– Male Customers

– Female Customers

Based on Age Group

– Millennial Group

– Generation X

– Baby Boomers

Based on Application

– Functional Foods

– Sports Nutrition

Based on Distribution Channel

– Online Stores

– Nutrition Store

– Chemist/Drugstore

– Health Food Store

– Specialist Food Store

– Supermarket/Hypermarket

– Other Distribution Channels

Geographically

– Germany

– UK

– France

– Spain

– Italy

– Russia

– Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

