Former Taiwan wrestling team member charged with selling marijuana

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A former Taiwan national wrestling team member who was caught selling marijuana by Taichung police last year has recently been charged with the crime.



Taichung City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Corps said Monday (Dec. 26) that they caught a man surnamed Su (蘇) in possession of marijuana last year and traced its source to another man surnamed Weng (翁), who was living in Zhongshan District, Taipei City at the time, CNA reported. A task force was then formed to conduct further investigation into the suspected drug trafficking case.

After collecting all the evidence, the investigators learned that Weng was a former national wrestling team member who had won wrestling championships in the National Middle School Athletic Games and National University and College Athletic Games. Therefore, the police assembled extra manpower to raid Weng's rental house with a search warrant.

The police seized account books and smoking paraphernalia, and arrested Weng. In addition, 1.83 grams of marijuana was seized at the residence of Su, which he had allegedly bought from Weng.

Police discovered that Weng had just graduated from university and loves to produce music. Weng confessed to the police that marijuana helps with his music production, so he uses it often. Weng went on to say he often talked about smoking marijuana with other college students and sold it to individuals he did not name.

After questioning, the police referred Weng and Su to the Taipei District Prosecutors Office, and prosecutors have recently charged them with drug violations.

Though it is unlikely, according to Taiwanese law, Weng could face up to life in prison.

According to the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act, marijuana belongs to category two narcotics. “Offenders of manufacturing, transporting, or selling Category two narcotics are subject to life imprisonment or a minimum ten-year fixed-term imprisonment, and may also be subject to a fine of no more than fifteen million New Taiwan dollars,” Article 4 of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act states.