Top travel destinations for 2023

Next year, Timisoara will hold the prestigious title of European Capital of Culture. Romania's third-largest city is a multicultural place steeped in history. It was a military stronghold during the periods of Ottoman and Habsburg rule, and its nickname is "little Vienna" due to its impressive Baroque and art-nouveau architecture. Timisoara was also where the Romanian revolution began in 1989.