Heavy snowfall kills 17, injures more than 90 in Japan

Heavy snowfall across Japan killed 17 people and injured more than 90 others over the last 10 days, officials said on Monday.

The country's west coast primarily as well as Hokkaido's northern region have seen heavy snow recently.

Tens of thousands of Hokkaido residents who were without power have had electricity restored.

Several regions, notably the town of Oguni in the northern Yamagata prefecture, saw approximately one meter of snowfall in the past 24 hours, local media reported.

Services disrupted

Since last week, strong winter fronts have caused heavy snow in the north, stranding hundreds of cars on the roads and holding up delivery services.

Many deaths occurred as a result of falling while clearing snow off roofs or being trapped under thick piles of snow sliding off rooftops.

Several areas in northeastern Japan reported three times as much snowfall as usual for the season.

Through Sunday, dozens of trains and flights were cancelled in northern Japan. The transportation ministry reported that most services have been restored.

The heavy snowfall is expected to let up in the coming days.

ss/ar (AP, AFP)