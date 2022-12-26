The femme fatale in the arts: From male fantasy to female emancipation

In the history of art and literature in Germany, the Lureley is the ideal, desirable and dream woman. She was an especial focus of early-mid 19th cent... In the history of art and literature in Germany, the Lureley is the ideal, desirable and dream woman. She was an especial focus of early-mid 19th century German Romanticism, with Carl Joseph Begas painting his lush, lute-playing "Lureley" in 1835, a few years after Heinrich Heine published his famous poem, "The Lorelei," the story of a seducing, enchanting mermaid.