Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes Market 2022 Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2030

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Global Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes Market is valued at approximately USD 3.70 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 2.5% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Meat binders are naturally occurred compounds which are abundant in a variety of vegetables, cereal flours, fruits, and other foods Aside from these benefits, a high fibre diet lowers the risk of colon cancer, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and a variety of other diseases. Furthermore, due to their physicochemical properties, many fibres can help to improve the colour, texture, and sensorial characteristics of foods rather than providing nutritional benefits. Fiber inclusions may aid in the reduction of calorie content in foods. The growing demand for non-meat and greener alternatives has fueled the global cultured meat market. Over the forecast period, rising demand for global cultured meat is expected to drive growth in the scaffolders market. Data from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) predict that by 2025, global meat output would have increased by 16% compared to the base period of 2013-2015. Rising meat consumption, combined with rising demand for nutritional meat, is expected to support the growth of the cultured meat market during the forecast period. Matrix Meats expanded its team and accelerated production in January 2021 by collaborating with 14 cultivated meat producers from seven countries. Similarly, Myoworks is developing a scaffolding technique for meat manufacturers to accelerate product development processes (2020). However, international regulatory bodies are tightening food safety and quality regulations. In addition to food testing and certification, these international regulatory bodies require manufacturers to adhere to food labelling rules and regulations which is expected to hamper the market growth. The eco-friendliness of cultured meat, on the other hand, may pique the interest of researchers, eco-activists, scientists, and non-profit organisations for product development and commercialization due to its 99 percent lower land consumption, up to 96 percent lower greenhouse gas emissions, and up to 90 percent lower water consumption.

The key regions considered for the global Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Because of the shift from a cereal-based diet to a protein-based diet, developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Africa are expected to account for significant growth over the next ten years. This rising protein consumption trend is expected to present a number of opportunities for meat processors and food companies to invest in alternative meat proteins such as cultured meat to meet consumer demand.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players.

Key Companies Covered in the Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes Market Research are Archer Daniels Midland Company, DuPont, Kerry, Ingredion, Roquette Freres, DaNaGreen, Excell, Matrix Meats, Myoworks, Mosa Meat and other key market players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Binders for meat & meat substitutes

Scaffolders for cultured meat

By Application:

Meat Products

Meat Substitutes

Cultured Meat

By Meat Type:

Beef

Pork

Fish

Poultry

Other Meat

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

