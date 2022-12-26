Dairy Testing Market 2022 Emerging Demand, Business Profit Analysis and Expansion Strategies by 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Dairy Testing Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Global Dairy Testing Market is valued at approximately USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.3% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

More than six billion people worldwide consume milk and dairy products, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (US). End users must have access to safe, high-quality milk and dairy products that are free of pathogens, dioxins, heavy metals, and adulterants that could be harmful. Dairy testing helps producers stay compliant with rules governing labelling, allowed pollutants limits,eliminating dishonest business practises, and reducing the risk of foodborne illnesses, toxicity, or poisoning. Eating food contaminated with pesticides, toxins, bacteria, and heavy metals is the main cause of foodborne diseases. According to a 2019 WHO estimate, approximately 23 million people in Europe become ill after eating contaminated food, with 4,700 deaths occurring each year. Dairy is a major source of foodborne illness all over the world, with raw and unpasteurized milk, cheese, and ice cream being the main sources of contamination. Pathogenic contamination can occur if raw milk is handled improperly before or after pasteurisation. New product developments and strategic collaborations among top companies seeking to expand are two factors expected to drive global market growth in the future. Bureau Veritas acquired AET in September 2021, which specialises in laboratory testing, product development, and sustainability testing. The company is also well-known for its research and development services. The acquisition aimed to expand BV’s global network and client portfolio. Aet’s revenue in 2020 is expected to be EUR 20 million. In December 2020, SGS completed the acquisition of Synlab, which was completed in January 2021. Synlab is a leading European environmental, food testing, and tribology service provider, with a 2019 revenue of Euro 202 million. Several factors, including a lack of institutional coordination, equipment, technical skills, and expertise for implementing legislation at the grassroots levels, as well as a lack of updated standards in some countries, are impeding the growth of the food sample testing market.

The key regions considered for the global Dairy Testing Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Due to the abundance of processing businesses in the region and the tight laws governing the production of nutritious and safe food, North America is thought to have the world’s largest dairy testing market. Due to the need for dairy products among the population of the region, Asia-Pacific is predicted to increase strongly during the projected period.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Application offerings of key players.

Key Companies Covered in the Dairy Testing Market Research are SGS, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins, Intertek, TUV SUD, TUV NORD GROUP, ALS Limited, Merieux NutriSciences, Neogen Corporation, Romer Labs and other key market players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Safety Testing

Quality Testing

By Technology:

Traditional Technology

Rapid Technology

By Product:

Milk & Milk Powder

Cheese, Butter & Spreads

Infant Food

Ice Cream & Desserts

Yogurt

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2018, 2019, 2020

Base year – 2021

Forecast period – 2022 to 2028

Target Audience of the Global Dairy Testing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

