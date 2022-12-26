Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

New Year's activities recommended by Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau

Sun Moon Lake New Year’s Eve party will include fireworks at Shuishe Pier and Ita Thao Pier

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/26 17:58
Waiao Beach. (Tourism Bureau photo)

Waiao Beach. (Tourism Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau recommended activities at four national scenic areas across Taiwan for people in the country to greet the arrival of the new year.

People in the north can go to Waiao Beach in Yilan County to participate in the "Northeast Coast Sunrise Series Activities" and observe the first sunrise of the year over Turtle Island. After that, they can go hiking or cycling nearby.

People in central Taiwan can go to Guguan or Lishan for their New Year’s Eve party, and welcome the new year at an altitude of 2,000 meters.

This year, the Sun Moon Lake New Year’s Eve party will start at 8:00 pm on Saturday (Dec. 31) until the countdown and the release of the 480-second fireworks at Shuishe Pier and Ita Thao Pier.

People in the south should not miss the "Alishan Sunrise Impression Concert," at the Chushan Sunrise Watching Platform from 5:30-7:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day. With Yushan, the sunrise, and a sea of clouds in the background, attendants can enjoy the natural voices and dances of the Indigenous people as well as melodic orchestra music on the mountain on New Year’s Day.

New Year's activities recommended by Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau
New Year fireworks at Sun Moon Lake.

New Year's activities recommended by Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau
Lishan New Year's Eve party. (Tourism Bureau photos)
Waiao Beach
Alishan
Sun Moon Lake
Guguan
Lishan

RELATED ARTICLES

Alishan Township offers Taiwanese version of Japan's Arashiyama Bamboo Grove
Alishan Township offers Taiwanese version of Japan's Arashiyama Bamboo Grove
2022/12/06 16:39
Taiwan hiker reappears 14 hours after falling off mountainside
Taiwan hiker reappears 14 hours after falling off mountainside
2022/11/19 16:59
Taiwan's Chiayi woos Muslim travelers with mountain adventures
Taiwan's Chiayi woos Muslim travelers with mountain adventures
2022/11/17 15:35
Sea of clouds season coming to Taiwan's Alishan
Sea of clouds season coming to Taiwan's Alishan
2022/10/27 19:54
Three tour bus routes launched in Taiwan's Taichung
Three tour bus routes launched in Taiwan's Taichung
2022/10/27 16:55