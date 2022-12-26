New Year's activities recommended by Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Tourism Bureau recommended activities at four national scenic areas across Taiwan for people in the country to greet the arrival of the new year.

People in the north can go to Waiao Beach in Yilan County to participate in the "Northeast Coast Sunrise Series Activities" and observe the first sunrise of the year over Turtle Island. After that, they can go hiking or cycling nearby.

People in central Taiwan can go to Guguan or Lishan for their New Year’s Eve party, and welcome the new year at an altitude of 2,000 meters.

This year, the Sun Moon Lake New Year’s Eve party will start at 8:00 pm on Saturday (Dec. 31) until the countdown and the release of the 480-second fireworks at Shuishe Pier and Ita Thao Pier.

People in the south should not miss the "Alishan Sunrise Impression Concert," at the Chushan Sunrise Watching Platform from 5:30-7:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day. With Yushan, the sunrise, and a sea of clouds in the background, attendants can enjoy the natural voices and dances of the Indigenous people as well as melodic orchestra music on the mountain on New Year’s Day.



New Year fireworks at Sun Moon Lake.



Lishan New Year's Eve party. (Tourism Bureau photos)