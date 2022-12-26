Year-end countdown revelers in Taiwan advised to keep masks on

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Those planning to participate in the New Year’s Eve bashes across Taiwan are urged to wear a mask as the country sees an uptick in COVID infections.

On Monday (Dec. 26), Taiwan recorded 14,162 local cases, up 37.3% from a week earlier. This marks the sixth consecutive day that the country has registered a rise in daily cases on a weekly basis, said the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

In a guide for individuals heading out for year-end countdown parties and large-scale events, the CECC said face masks should be put on as social distancing is not viable during the festivities.

Other suggestions include carrying hand sanitizer and washing one's hands frequently. People who have a fever, respiratory symptoms, diarrhea, or a change in sense of smell or taste are warned against taking part in such events.

Unvaccinated seniors and youngsters are advised against participation in countdown revelries. Meanwhile, those subject to self-health monitoring are banned from visiting such venues unless testing negative.

The Taipei City Government is also gearing up for an influx of visitors for the New Year’s Eve bash at the City Hall square and the famed Taipei 101 fireworks spectacle in the wake of the Itaewon crowd surge. The city will set up seven medical aid booths nearby as the Metro Taipei service will be extended to run 42 hours non-stop starting at 6 a.m. on Dec. 31, 2022.