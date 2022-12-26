TSMC to hold 3nm mass production launch ceremony in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) said on Saturday (Dec. 24) it will hold a ceremony on Dec. 29 to mark the start of the commercial production phase of its newest 3nm process technology in Tainan.

The company said that they will hold a ceremony for the placing of the last beam at its new 3nm facility at Fab 18 in the Southern Taiwan Science Park in Tainan, according to CNA. The world’s largest contract chipmaker will also announce additional plans at the event on how it plans to expand 3nm production at Fab 18, which currently produces 5nm chips, over the next few years.

CNA noted that it is rare for TSMC to hold ceremonies to signal the beginning of commercial production for new chips, but that the move was likely in response to concerns by some that Taiwan could lose its semiconductor edge in response to the chipmaker’s recent international expansion plans, particularly those in the U.S.

TSMC recently announced that it is upping its U.S. investment in Arizona to US$40 billion (NT$1.23 trillion) and will manufacture 4nm and 3nm chips there. The 4nm chips are expected to be ready for commercial production by 2024, while the 3nm chips will not be ready for volume production until 2026.

The Taiwanese chipmaker is also building a new fab in Japan that will produce 12 and 16 nanometer chips and 22 and 28 nanometer semiconductors, which are expected to come online in 2024. Meanwhile, last Friday (Dec. 23), a report said that TSMC is considering its first European fab in Dresden, Germany, that would make older 22 and 28 nanometer chips for the car industry.

Despite TSMC’s international expansion plans, the company will still produce the majority of its chips in Taiwan, in addition to keeping its cutting-edge technology and research and development within the country. The company is currently developing 2nm chips and will build a fab in Hsinchu, while there have also been reports that it will build a 1nm process facility in Hsinchu as well, although the company has yet to comment on its 1nm fab.