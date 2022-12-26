Taiwan announces 3rd Omicron wave, vulnerable advised against New Year's Eve events

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Dec. 26) announced that Taiwan has begun to experience its third Omicron wave and predicted that it will peak at 30,000 daily cases by early February.

During the press conference, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) confirmed that the number of COVID cases in Taiwan is not only increasing but also "accelerating." Wang estimated that the third Omicron wave should peak in early February and called on those planning to participate in New Year's Eve festivities to wear masks and carry hand sanitizers, while he advised the elderly and young children to avoid large-scale New Year's Eve events.

That afternoon, CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, announced 14,162 local COVID cases, a 37.26% increase from the 10,318 cases reported last Monday. This also marked the sixth consecutive day that Taiwan has reported an increased number of cases.

Wang said that last week a total of 120,775 COVID cases were reported in Taiwan, an increase of 12.6% from the previous week. He pointed out that last week's daily cases increased by 20% to 30% every day, showing not only a rise in cases but an "acceleration phenomenon," and therefore, a third Omicron wave had begun.

Wang stated that the CECC estimates that at the peak of this third wave, the average number of confirmed COVID cases per day will rise to about 30,000 per day. He said that this preliminary estimate points to the third wave of Omicron cases and called on the public to follow epidemic prevention measures.

With this anticipated spike in COVID cases in mind, Wang advised those planning on attending large-scale New Year's Eve events to wear a mask when it is difficult to maintain an appropriate social distance.

In addition, Wang said that people who have symptoms such as fever, respiratory symptoms, diarrhea, and an abnormality with the sense of smell and taste should not attend such events. As for people who are undergoing self-health monitoring, Wang said they are required to receive a negative result on a rapid antigen before they can attend these events, according to current epidemic prevention regulations.

Wang warned that senior citizens and young children who have not been vaccinated should not participate in the New Year's Eve large-scale festivities.