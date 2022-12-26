Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan local COVID cases increase by 37% to 14,162

CECC urges public to get latest COVID vaccines, wear masks

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/26 14:14
(Taiwan News image)

(Taiwan News image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Dec. 26) announced 14,162 local COVID cases, a 37.26% increase from the same day last week.

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, also confirmed 72 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 8,713,634. The 14 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 15,113.

Chou observed that the cases reported that day were a 37% increase from the same day last week, indicating that Taiwan has entered a stage in which the number of COVID cases is rapidly increasing. Therefore, he urged the public who have not yet received the latest COVID vaccines, to do so and to follow epidemic prevention measures such as handwashing and wearing masks.

Local cases

The local cases included 6,628 males, 7,525 females, and nine cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 14 deaths announced on Monday were 11 males and three females ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, all had a history of chronic disease, and 11 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 72 imported cases included 38 males and 34 females, ranging in age from under five to their 60s.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,713,634 cases, of which 8,674,066 were local and 39,514 were imported. So far, 15,113 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.
Covid cases
Covid infections
Taiwan Covid case count
Taiwan Covid deaths

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan reports 17,650 local COVID cases
Taiwan reports 17,650 local COVID cases
2022/12/25 14:23
Taiwan reports 18,965 local COVID cases, deaths surpass 15,000
Taiwan reports 18,965 local COVID cases, deaths surpass 15,000
2022/12/23 14:23
Leaked document reports China has 248 million COVID cases
Leaked document reports China has 248 million COVID cases
2022/12/23 12:31
Taiwan should restart quarantine for China arrivals to stem BF.7 'tsunami': Expert
Taiwan should restart quarantine for China arrivals to stem BF.7 'tsunami': Expert
2022/12/22 14:51
Taiwan reports 19,798 local COVID cases, 23.6% spike from last week
Taiwan reports 19,798 local COVID cases, 23.6% spike from last week
2022/12/22 14:10