Taiwan local COVID cases increase by 37% to 14,162

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Dec. 26) announced 14,162 local COVID cases, a 37.26% increase from the same day last week.

CDC Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩), head of the CECC’s disease surveillance division, also confirmed 72 imported cases, bringing the country's total case count to 8,713,634. The 14 deaths reported brought the country's total COVID death toll to 15,113.

Chou observed that the cases reported that day were a 37% increase from the same day last week, indicating that Taiwan has entered a stage in which the number of COVID cases is rapidly increasing. Therefore, he urged the public who have not yet received the latest COVID vaccines, to do so and to follow epidemic prevention measures such as handwashing and wearing masks.

Local cases

The local cases included 6,628 males, 7,525 females, and nine cases still under investigation, ranging in age from under five to their 90s.

COVID deaths

The 14 deaths announced on Monday were 11 males and three females ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s. All of these individuals were classified as severe cases, all had a history of chronic disease, and 11 had not received their third dose of a COVID vaccine.

Imported cases

The 72 imported cases included 38 males and 34 females, ranging in age from under five to their 60s.

COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,713,634 cases, of which 8,674,066 were local and 39,514 were imported. So far, 15,113 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.