What is a moroccan djellaba

What is djellaba

A djellaba is a traditional garment worn by men in North Africa and the Sahara. It is a long, loose-fitting robe with full sleeves, a hood, and a belt at the waist. Djellabas are typically made of a lightweight, breathable fabric, such as cotton or wool, and are worn over trousers or a skirt. They are often worn in hot, dry climates, as the garment provides protection from the sun and helps keep the body cool. Djellabas are also popular in other parts of the world, including the Middle East and North Africa, where they are worn for both formal and casual occasions.

In Morocco, the djellaba is a traditional garment that is worn by both men and women. It is a long, loose-fitting robe with full sleeves and a hood, and it is typically made of a lightweight, breathable fabric such as cotton or wool. The djellaba is often worn as a form of traditional dress, especially in rural areas, but it is also a popular casual garment in cities and towns.

In Morocco, djellabas are available in a range of colors and styles, and they are often adorned with intricate embroidery, beadwork, or other decorative elements. The djellaba is a versatile garment that can be worn in a variety of settings, from formal events to everyday wear.

What is the distinction between a kaftan and a djellaba?

While the kaftan and djellaba are practically the same, the contrast between the two is that the last option doesn’t have a hood. Nor should the kaftan be mistaken for the belted two-piece takchita, genuinely rich clothing. The characterizing highlights of a kaftan are its long sleeves, frequently worn with heels given the length of the cut