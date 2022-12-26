B2B E-commerce Market 2022 Size, Analysis, Development, Revenue, Future Growth and Forecast by 2027

Astute Analytica released a new market report on the B2B E-commerce Market. This in-depth study of the B2B E-commerce Market includes inputs, information, and data from primary and secondary sources that have been evaluated and verified by specialists in the target market.

The global B2B E-Commerce Market held a market value of USD 8,523.3 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 18,771.4 Billion by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022 to 2027.

Along with significant data and other pertinent information, the report also covers market growth drivers, key trends for the present and the future, resources that can help to potentially expand the market into untapped regions, and market growth drivers for the B2B E-commerce Market.

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of revenues, the COVID-19 effect, significant developments, strategies, historical data, and information by key competitors that provide essential perspectives and insights into various market scenarios.

The research thoroughly analyzes pricing, gross revenue (Mn), entry-level storage specs, and company profiles in a separate section with the top major players.

Leading Competitors

The combined share of five key players is more than 55%, resulting an oligopoly nature of the market. Some of the major companies operating in the global B2B e-commerce market are Alibaba, eWorldTrade, Amazon, Inc., KOMPASS, ChinaAseanTrade, InterMESH Ltd., DIYTrade, KellySearch, Global Source, eBay Inc, EC21, Flipkart, and IndiaMART among others.

The B2B E-commerce Market size section provides market revenue, taking into account both the market’s historical growth and future projections. The report also includes a variety of company profiles that are creating waves in their respective industries or have the potential to do so. Their profiles include the players’ market sizes, significant product launches, strategies, and other information.

The report details the overall market sales produced over time by a specific company. By factoring in product sales over a period and dividing them by the industry’s total sales over the same period, experts in the field determine to share.

The research examines the size of the global market now and its growth rates over five years. It also includes many kinds of segmentation, including geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.). Detailed market segment information aids in performance monitoring and crucial decision-making for expansion and profitability.

Segmentation Analysis

The global B2B e-commerce market is segmented based on type, payment mode, enterprise size, and region. The global B2B e-commerce market is sub-divided into various categories, such as- By Type

Cleaning supplies

Hospitality Products

Industrial & MRO

IT Products

Office supplies

Pantry Products

Others

By Payment Mode

Credit card

Net banking

Mobile wallet apps

Others

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



