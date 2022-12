Network Forensics Market Report, Industry Growth, Size, Developments, Demand and Forecast by 2027

Astute Analytica released a new market report on the Network Forensics Market. This in-depth study of the Network Forensics Market includes inputs, information, and data from primary and secondary sources that have been evaluated and verified by specialists in the target market.

The global network forensic market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of ~18.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2027.

Along with significant data and other pertinent information, the report also covers market growth drivers, key trends for the present and the future, resources that can help to potentially expand the market into untapped regions, and market growth drivers for the Network Forensics Market.

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of revenues, the COVID-19 effect, significant developments, strategies, historical data, and information by key competitors that provide essential perspectives and insights into various market scenarios.

The research thoroughly analyzes pricing, gross revenue (Mn), entry-level storage specs, and company profiles in a separate section with the top major players.

Leading Competitors

Cisco Systems

Fireeye

IBM Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Netscout Systems

EMC RSA

The Network Forensics Market size section provides market revenue, taking into account both the market’s historical growth and future projections. The report also includes a variety of company profiles that are creating waves in their respective industries or have the potential to do so. Their profiles include the players’ market sizes, significant product launches, strategies, and other information.

The report details the overall market sales produced over time by a specific company. By factoring in product sales over a period and dividing them by the industry’s total sales over the same period, experts in the field determine to share.

The research examines the size of the global market now and its growth rates over five years. It also includes many kinds of segmentation, including geographic segmentation (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, etc.). Detailed market segment information aids in performance monitoring and crucial decision-making for expansion and profitability.

Segmentation Analysis

The global Network Forensics Market is segmented based on Application, Solution, Organization Size, Deployment Model, and Vertical. Segmentation based on Solution:

Solutions

Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Threat intelligence

Packet capture analysis

Analytics

Log management

Firewall

Services

Professional services consulting services

Training and education

Design and integration

Support and maintenance

Incident response services

Managed services

Segmentation based on Application Area:

Endpoint security

Network security

Datacenter security

Application security

Others (web security and database security)

Segmentation based on Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-premises

Segmentation based on Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Segmentation based on Vertical:

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Energy and utilities

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Education

Telecom and IT

Retail

Others (media & entertainment, aerospace & defense, and hospitality)

