3.3 C recorded in Hsinchu, northeast monsoon to hamper New Year's Eve in north Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A record low of 3.3 degrees Celsius was reported in Taiwan this morning (Dec. 26), and although the mercury will rise over the week, a northeast monsoon is due to arrive on Wednesday (Dec. 28), likely bringing cloudy skies and wet weather on New Year's Eve in northern and eastern Taiwan.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), the lowest temperature recorded on the plains this morning was 3.3 degrees in Hsinchu County's Emei Township, followed by 3.6 degrees in Miaoli County's Touwu Township. The lowest temperature reported in Taipei City was 7.5 degrees in Beitou District.

At 10:31 a.m., the CWB issued a yellow cold surge advisory for temperatures likely dropping below 10 degrees. The counties and cities under the advisory include Taipei City, New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Changhua County, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Chiayi City, Chaiyi County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, and Kinmen County.

In his weather column, meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said the cold front currently hovering over Taiwan will gradually weaken during the day today and temperatures will steadily rise. Wu said that conditions will be "comfortable" during the day in areas where the sun comes out, but the evening will still be cold. He predicted only sporadic rainfall in Hualien and Taitung, with partly cloudy to sunny skies in the rest of the country.

Wu said that the latest model shows that from Wednesday afternoon through Jan. 1, 2023, Taiwan will be impacted by a northeast monsoon, which will bring occasional rain to northern and eastern Taiwan, while the weather in Hsinchu County and areas of western Taiwan to the south will see sunny skies and stable weather.

The forecaster stated that northern Taiwan will see slightly colder weather due to cloudy skies, while central and southern parts of the country will range from "comfortable" to "slightly hot" weather throughout the day with cool mornings and evenings. As for the New Year's Eve festivities, areas that are windward of the northeast monsoon, such as northern and eastern Taiwan, conditions "will not be ideal" due to cloudy skies and occasional short-term rains.

For Jan. 1-2, Wu said that temperatures will rise slightly during the day, but there will be some short-term rains on the windward side (northern and eastern Taiwan) of the northeast monsoon. On Jan. 3, cold air will gradually move southward and this marks the end of the simulation, stated Wu, who emphasized that the models of different countries are not consistent and are all in the process of making adjustments, necessitating further observation.

On his Facebook page, WeatherRisk Explore Inc. CEO Peng Chi-ming (彭啟明) said that a third cold wave of the winter is likely in early January, but the degree of intensity is uncertain and may take the form of a cold air mass. As for New Year's Eve, Peng said that from Friday to New Year's Day, the northeast monsoon will bring more cloud cover and showers to northern and northeastern Taiwan, while central and southern areas will see "stable, good weather."