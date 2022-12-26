Relish in tea culture at Taipei’s Maokong during Lunar New Year

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei is inviting the public to explore its culture of tea, following a renewed interest driven by the award-winning Taiwanese period drama, “Gold Leaf.”

The mountainous area of Maokong in southern Taipei used to be a major source of tea production for northern Taiwan during the Japanese colonial period, said the Geotechnical Engineering Office (GEO).

Maokong boasts Tieguanyin, a variety of oolong, and Baozhong, a tea variety between green and oolong tea. Rich in the culture of tea, the region in the suburbs of the city has been developed into a weekend retreat thanks to the rise in recreational agriculture.

Some of the recommended attractions are a tea park where visitors learn about the sustainable cultivation of tea and the importance of soil and water conservation. Meanwhile, the Taipei Tea Promotion Center introduces the production of tea leaves and demonstrates tips on brewing tea.

Other tourist attractions include trails, seas of seasonal flowers, tea plantations, temples, restaurants specializing in tea cuisine, and a ride on the Maokong Gondola. The location is ideal for those planning a getaway during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, said the GEO.



A view in Maokong. (Geotechnical Engineering Office photo)



Maokong Gondola. (Travel Taipei photo)