Taiwan's Ju Percussion Group storage unit burns down on Christmas evening

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A warehouse burned down in northern Taiwan on Sunday (Dec. 25) evening that had a storage space for the Ju Percussion Group.

According to the New Taipei City fire department, the fire took place around 7 p.m. on Sunday in the Bali District. Five storage spaces in the warehouse burned down, including the one keeping props and instruments from the Ju Percussion Group.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but strong winds helped the fire spread, according to the fire department. No injuries were reported from the incident.

Ju Percussion Group CEO Chen Ssu-lun (陳絲綸) told Taiwan News that she contacted the warehouse manager after hearing the news around 8 to 9 p.m. The manager, who was at the scene of the fire, said that almost everything burned down.

The musical group had rented the storage unit for several years. Chen said they stored large props, stage settings, and instruments in the storage space.

Since they had not yet been to the warehouse, Chen said she did not know how many things were lost yet due to the fire. The group will go to the office for an emergency meeting this morning and then head to the warehouse.

Chen said the fire will affect their upcoming show “MuLan.” It is slated to take place in Taipei, Kaohsiung, and Taichung, in Feb. 2023. The group will now have to set about replacing the MuLan props that were damaged.

Founded by well-known percussionist, Ju Tzong-Ching (朱宗慶), in 1986, the Ju Percussion Group is dedicated to promoting music through performance and education. Ju is a former chairman of the National Performing Arts Center and a professor at National Taiwan University of Arts.