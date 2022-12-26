Taiwan tracks 71 Chinese military aircraft, 7 naval ships around country

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 71 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Sunday (Dec. 25) to 6 a.m. on Monday (Dec. 26).

Of the 71 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 47 were tracked in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), according to the MND. Twelve Shenyang J-11 fighter jets, six Sukhoi Su-30 jet fighters, 10 Chengdu J-10 fighter jets, and one CASC CH-4 reconnaissance drone crossed the Taiwan Strait median line.

Another 18 Shenyang J-16 fighter jets crossed the median line or entered the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ. Meanwhile, one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, one KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft, and one Guizhou WZ-7 reconnaissance drone were also monitored in the southwest sector of the ADIZ.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missiles to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 438 military aircraft and 98 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of 47 out of 71 PLA aircraft. (MND image)