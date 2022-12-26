SAUDIA Inaugurates New Operations Building at KAIA

New headquarters to also serve as home to the Middle East's largest operation control center

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - Newsfile Corp. - December 25, 2022 - Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA), the Kingdom's national flag carrier, inaugurated its new SAUDIA Operations building at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:The building, which boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure and technology, was inaugurated in a ceremony by His Royal Highness Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Governor of Makkah, and His Highness Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, Governor of Jeddah. The ceremony was attended by His Excellency Eng. Saleh bin Nasser Al Jasser, the Minister of Transport and Logistic Services and Chairman of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation and His Excellency Eng. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of SAUDIA Group; along with members of SAUDIA's Board of Directors, various KAIA officials, and members of the media.Using a mock-up of an aircraft engine throttle, HRH Prince Badr signaled the inauguration of the highly equipped building which is set to serve as a key enabler of the Saudi Aviation Strategy, under the Kingdom's broader National Transport and Logistics Strategy. The new building will also support SAUDIA in its efforts to make KAIA a global hub.Built entirely by Saudi Airlines Real Estate Development Company (SARED) over an area of 50,000 square meters, the two-story building can accommodate more than 1,100 employees.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:Throughout the building's design, construction, and deployment stages, SARED prioritized the incorporation of and compliance with the highest safety and security standards. The environmentally friendly structure adheres to the highest international sustainability standards as well. It also aims to provide an ideal working environment that fosters productivity and innovation amongst its employees.The building is situated near the far side of the airport, providing both pilots and cabin crew members with easy aircraft access. It is a proper mini terminal, complete with AI-powered self-boarding kiosks and five luggage carousels, as well as about 15 meeting rooms for preflight cabin crew briefings."We are eager to see the new SAUDIA Operations building help make our flight services, which span over 100 destinations in four continents, more punctual and efficient than ever before," said Al-Omar. "The new infrastructure is not only equipped with innovative technologies that put us right on the leading edge of the world of aviation, but also easily meets the needs of SAUDIA and other stakeholders throughout the airport."The new operations building consists of multiple departments, including its extensive Operations Control Center. It is the largest center of its kind in the Middle East and the 12largest globally. As SAUDIA's beating heart, the center coordinates between the group's business lines, communicates with aircraft via its state-of-the-art facilities to ensure control of its operational plans, and tracks air traffic across all domestic and international airports in real-time. It has been designed to bring every sector directly involved in flight operations under one roof to streamline communication and ensure seamless implementation throughout. The building also features captivating wall-to-wall displays that depict all currently operating aviation systems.The building also features an Emergency Response Center. This fully equipped hall utilizes the latest integrated systems to analyze contingencies and fast-track decision-making.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:The building also features a safety and quality assurance department that oversees the day-to-day operations of all concerned airport entities. The department is tasked with issuing technical recommendations to maintain operational safety, which has always been a hallmark of SAUDIA's brilliant safety track record.Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East's largest airlines.SAUDIA has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), SAUDIA has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.The airline is ranked as a Global Five-Star Major Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) and has been awarded Diamond status by APEX Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying in recognition of its comprehensive approach to safety during the pandemic.Most recently, SAUDIA was named the Middle East's Fastest Growing Airline in 2022 by Brand Finance® and the World's Most Improved Airline in 2021 by Skytrax, the second time it has received this prestigious accolade.For more information on Saudi Arabian Airlines, please visit www.saudia.com Saudi Arabian Airlines HeadquartersJeddah 21231, Kingdom of Saudi ArabiaEmail: mediacenter@saudia.com

