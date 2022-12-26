Australia wins toss, bowls against South Africa in 2nd test

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia captain Pat Cummins won the toss Monday and invited South Africa to bat first at Melbourne Cricket Ground in the second test of the three-match series.

The risky tactic paid dividends for Cummins in the first test in Brisbane, which Australia won inside two days, and Cummins is again gambling on his bowling attack tearing through South Africa’s batting lineup on a green-tinged pitch, with hot conditions expected for the first three days of play.

“I think here the MCG wicket gets better and better to bat on,” Cummins said after winning the toss. “It doesn’t look like a raging green seamer but see how we go.”

South Africa captain Dean Elgar said he was a little surprised at Australia’s decision to bowl first.

"Generally you want to bat first here,” Elgar said.

South Africa is on the back foot after being bowled out for 152 and 99 in the first test in Brisbane as the touring team crashed to a six-wicket loss in just two days of play.

Captain Dean Elgar remains upbeat, describing Australia’s top-order collapse in its second-innings total of 35-4 as a confidence-booster for his pace attack.

Elgar said after the Brisbane test he wanted to “see if we can open up some old scars” in Melbourne.

“To get them four down, those batters are going into Melbourne with maybe a little less confidence,” Elgar said.

Australia opening batsman David Warner is celebrating his 100th test match, becoming only the 14th Australia men’s player to reach the milestone. Warner is under pressure, at 36, to retain his place in the side beyond this three-match series, following scores of 0 and 3 in the Brisbane test.

Warner has not made a test hundred in almost three years.

Australia leads the three-match series one-nil and is aiming to secure its first test-series win at home against South Africa since 2005-06.

The home side has named an unchanged team after 58-test veteran Josh Hazlewood, who missed the second test against the West Indies and the first test against South Africa with a side strain, ruled himself out.

Hazlewood’s non-selection allows Scott Boland to retain his place in Australia’s pace attack, after making his debut in Melbourne in 2021-22 against England, taking a stunning 6-7 as Australia retained the Ashes with victory in the third test.

Home-town hero Boland, 33, has claimed 25 wickets at an average of 10.36 in his five-test career.

South Africa recalled Theunis de Bruyn for his first test since 2019 after dropping top-order batsman Rassie van der Dussen.

Teams:

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Theunis de Bruyn, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

