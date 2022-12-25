Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/12/25 23:00
NFL Glance

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Buffalo 12 3 0 .800 420 263
Miami 8 6 0 .571 345 344
N.Y. Jets 7 8 0 .467 284 282
New England 7 8 0 .467 318 291
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Jacksonville 7 8 0 .467 353 331
Tennessee 7 8 0 .467 269 312
e-Indianapolis 4 9 1 .321 245 337
e-Houston 2 12 1 .167 254 358
North
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Cincinnati 11 4 0 .733 391 306
x-Baltimore 10 5 0 .667 321 272
Pittsburgh 7 8 0 .467 264 319
e-Cleveland 6 9 0 .400 323 343
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 12 3 0 .800 438 332
L.A. Chargers 8 6 0 .571 312 340
Las Vegas 6 9 0 .400 348 350
e-Denver 4 10 0 .286 218 253
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
x-Philadelphia 13 2 0 .867 445 308
x-Dallas 11 4 0 .733 434 303
N.Y. Giants 8 6 1 .567 311 339
Washington 7 7 1 .500 285 313
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 8 0 .429 247 288
Carolina 6 9 0 .400 313 337
New Orleans 6 9 0 .400 303 325
e-Atlanta 5 10 0 .333 315 350
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 12 3 0 .800 378 373
Detroit 7 8 0 .467 392 401
Green Bay 6 8 0 .429 287 314
e-Chicago 3 12 0 .200 303 393
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-San Francisco 11 4 0 .733 375 230
Seattle 7 8 0 .467 365 379
e-Arizona 4 10 0 .286 292 372
e-L.A. Rams 4 10 0 .286 230 320

e-Eliminated from playoffs

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Thursday's Games

Jacksonville 19, N.Y. Jets 3

Saturday's Games

Baltimore 17, Atlanta 9

Buffalo 35, Chicago 13

Carolina 37, Detroit 23

Cincinnati 22, New England 18

Kansas City 24, Seattle 10

Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24

New Orleans 17, Cleveland 10

Houston 19, Tennessee 14

San Francisco 37, Washington 20

Dallas 40, Philadelphia 34

Pittsburgh 13, Las Vegas 10

Sunday's Games

Green Bay at Miami, 1 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Rams, 4:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Dallas at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 1

Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 1 p.m.

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.

Miami at New England, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 2

Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.