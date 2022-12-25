NFL Glance

All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Buffalo
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|420
|263
|Miami
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|345
|344
|N.Y. Jets
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|284
|282
|New England
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|318
|291
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|353
|331
|Tennessee
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|269
|312
|e-Indianapolis
|4
|9
|1
|.321
|245
|337
|e-Houston
|2
|12
|1
|.167
|254
|358
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Cincinnati
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|391
|306
|x-Baltimore
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|321
|272
|Pittsburgh
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|264
|319
|e-Cleveland
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|323
|343
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|438
|332
|L.A. Chargers
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|312
|340
|Las Vegas
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|348
|350
|e-Denver
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|218
|253
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Philadelphia
|13
|2
|0
|.867
|445
|308
|x-Dallas
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|434
|303
|N.Y. Giants
|8
|6
|1
|.567
|311
|339
|Washington
|7
|7
|1
|.500
|285
|313
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|247
|288
|Carolina
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|313
|337
|New Orleans
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|303
|325
|e-Atlanta
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|315
|350
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Minnesota
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|378
|373
|Detroit
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|392
|401
|Green Bay
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|287
|314
|e-Chicago
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|303
|393
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-San Francisco
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|375
|230
|Seattle
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|365
|379
|e-Arizona
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|292
|372
|e-L.A. Rams
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|230
|320
e-Eliminated from playoffs
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Jacksonville 19, N.Y. Jets 3
Baltimore 17, Atlanta 9
Buffalo 35, Chicago 13
Carolina 37, Detroit 23
Cincinnati 22, New England 18
Kansas City 24, Seattle 10
Minnesota 27, N.Y. Giants 24
New Orleans 17, Cleveland 10
Houston 19, Tennessee 14
San Francisco 37, Washington 20
Dallas 40, Philadelphia 34
Pittsburgh 13, Las Vegas 10
Green Bay at Miami, 1 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Rams, 4:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Arizona, 8:20 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.
Dallas at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.
Arizona at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 1 p.m.
Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m.
Miami at New England, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.
Buffalo at Cincinnati, 8:30 p.m.