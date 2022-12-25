All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 29 20 6 2 1 43 86 70 Providence 28 16 5 5 2 39 82 77 Bridgeport 28 14 9 5 0 33 97 88 Charlotte 28 14 11 2 1 31 79 88 WB/Scranton 25 13 8 2 2 30 74 62 Lehigh Valley 27 13 11 2 1 29 77 80 Springfield 29 11 13 1 4 27 77 84 Hartford 27 10 12 1 4 25 69 85

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 27 17 8 1 1 36 95 85 Rochester 25 14 9 1 1 30 82 83 Syracuse 26 13 9 2 2 30 99 90 Utica 25 12 9 3 1 28 82 80 Cleveland 26 12 11 1 2 27 100 109 Belleville 27 12 13 2 0 26 92 105 Laval 29 10 15 3 1 24 97 112

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 29 17 7 3 2 39 109 78 Manitoba 26 16 7 2 1 35 85 75 Milwaukee 27 16 9 0 2 34 97 79 Rockford 28 15 10 1 2 33 101 93 Iowa 28 11 13 2 2 26 83 95 Grand Rapids 26 11 14 1 0 23 80 108 Chicago 26 9 14 3 0 21 76 107

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Colorado 28 18 8 2 0 38 84 68 Calgary 26 18 7 1 0 37 104 67 Coachella Valley 26 17 6 3 0 37 95 76 Abbotsford 27 16 9 1 1 34 98 87 Tucson 28 14 10 4 0 32 97 92 Ontario 25 15 9 0 1 31 73 64 San Jose 29 13 15 0 1 27 78 99 Henderson 30 11 17 0 2 24 75 82 Bakersfield 26 10 15 1 0 21 69 83 San Diego 29 7 22 0 0 14 76 117

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

Belleville at Toronto, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Henderson at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.