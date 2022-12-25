Alexa
Taiwan’s Hualien releases short film to promote tourism

County government claims Hualien is a four-season tourist attraction

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/25 21:01
(Hualien Count Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Hualien County Government released a short film on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to promote tourism in the county.


(YouTube, Hualien County Government video)

The department said there are two major highways in the county – Provincial Highway 11 and Provincial Highway 9. The former runs along the Pacific Ocean and has incredible ocean views, while the latter runs along the bottom of the verdant mountains. Located between the two major highways, Hualien County Route 193 is a scenic country road crossing rice fields between the mountains and the sea.

The video shows many attractions in the county, including Taroko, Qixingtan, Dongdamen Night Market, Liyu (Carp) Lake, Fengbin Terrace, Fengbin Skywalk, and many others.

The video also introduces many events in the county, including the Hualien Summer Festival, the Hualien County Joint Indigenous Harvest, the Taroko Gorge Marathon, and the Red-faced Duck FUN Summer Vacation event.

Hualien has a verdant and lush spring that makes you forget to go back home, a passionate midsummer with magnificent mountains and seas, a picturesque golden autumn, and the blissful winter sun and wild stream hot spring for tourists to enjoy all year round, the county government said.
Hualien
Qixingtan
Taroko

