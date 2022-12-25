漢
Toggle navigation
|
Politics
Business
ESG Investing
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Photo of the Day
World
SPONSORED
Toggle navigation
Politics
Business
ESG Investing
Society
Culture
Opinion
Travel & Cuisine
New Immigrants
Sports & Entertainment
Environment
Food Safety & Health
Photo of the Day
World
SPONSORED
漢
En
Login
Stay logged in
Forget password?
Login
Not yet a member？
Register
忘記密碼
E-Mail
送出
返回
登入頁
密碼設定成功，請使用新密碼登入
|
Home
Unique global Christmas traditions: From witches to KFC
Tweet
By
Deutsche Welle
2022/12/25 09:38
Tweet
Updated : 2022-12-25 20:32 GMT+08:00
MOST POPULAR
Leaked document reports China has 248 million COVID cases
Top 5 Taiwanese taboos to dodge for Dongzhi
Taiwan bill to fine drivers NT$6,000 for not yielding to pedestrians passes 1st reading
3.9 C reported in Miaoli with cold wave to blast Taiwan through Christmas
12 Vietnamese students duped into sex trade in Taipei
Taiwanese grandma battles in League of Legends e-sports tourney
Taiwanese woman’s disgusting dining experience a lesson for Korean restaurant chain
Child creates 'snowy Christmas' with powdered milk at Taipei home
Photo of the Day: Taiwanese man makes 'antlers' from ginger root
2nd cold wave of winter hits Taiwan, lows of 4 C through Christmas