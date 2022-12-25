Good Samaritan helps nab man robbing New Taipei convenience store

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man robbing money from a donation box at a convenience store in Xindian District, New Taipei on Christmas Eve was tackled and held down by a Good Samaritan until police arrived.

New Taipei Police Department’s Xindian Precinct said that the Jiangling Police Station dispatched 10 police officers to respond to a call at 7:18 p.m. on Saturday night (Dec. 24), reporting that a convenience store on Zhongzheng Road had been robbed, CNA reported.

A video obtained by CNA shows a man wearing a motorcycle helmet, who was later identified as the Good Samaritan, surnamed Pao (鮑), and another man, who was later identified as the robbery suspect, surnamed Lu (呂), wrestling on the street before Pao tackled Lu and held him down until responding police arrive.

The officers arrested the suspect and brought him back to the station for questioning. The police seized the stolen money totaling NT$361 (US$11.91), an aluminum baseball bat, and scissors from the suspect, CNA reported.

According to the initial police investigation, 43-year-old Lu entered the convenience store and bought something. When the store clerk, surnamed Kao (高), left the counter, Lu grabbed a cash donation box by the counter and ran out of the store.

During the process, the donation box broke, and the donations were spilled on the ground. Lu quickly picked up the money and ran away.

Police said that when the clerk found out what was happening, he chased the thief out of the store. As Lu continued running, he attacked the clerk with a baseball bat, and Kao suffered from swellings and bruises to his face and knees, per CNA.

Pao, 35, was riding a scooter and passing by the store when he saw the attack, ETtoday reported. Pao immediately overpowered the thief until police arrived to arrest him.