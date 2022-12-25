East Taiwan township mayor-elect absent from inauguration ceremony

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As newly or re-elected mayors, magistrates, and legislators around Taiwan take office on Sunday (Dec. 25), the township mayor-elect of Fuli in Hualien County failed to show up for her inauguration ceremony.

The mayor-elect, Chang Jung-jung (張容榕), had announced on Oct. 3 her decision to back out of the election due to “family issues.” However, members of her fan club continued to run her campaign and successfully got her elected.

On Nov. 28, Chang thanked those who voted for her but reiterated that she would not take office. She then apologized to voters who supported her and expressed hope that a suitable candidate would emerge in the by-election to lead the township forward.

Liberty Times reported that despite Chang’s announcements, Fuli Township still organized an oath-taking and inauguration ceremony on Sunday afternoon. The event began at 1:30 p.m., when the national anthem was played and formalities conducted, but neither the former mayor, Chen Jung-tsung (陳榮聰), nor Chang were present.

After calling Chang’s name three times, the master of ceremonies finally announced the end of the event.

The Hualien County Government Civil Affairs Department was cited as saying that the Fuli Township office will notify Chang to attend the oath-taking and inauguration ceremony once another date has been set. If she fails to attend again, a by-election will be held within three months’ time.

Meanwhile, as there must be a township mayor to keep the local government running, Hualien County Government will appoint an acting mayor as soon as possible.

UDN reported that while Chang has firmly refused to take office and did not show up to get her election certificate, she did have a delegate retrieve her election deposit of NT$120,000 (US$3,900) along with an election subsidy of NT$86,220.