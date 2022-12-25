Alexa
Taiwan reports 17,650 local COVID cases

24 deaths also confirmed

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/12/25 14:23
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Dec. 25) announced 17,729 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 17,650 were local and 79 were imported, as well as 24 deaths.

The local cases included 8,034 males and 9,599 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of 17 local cases are still under investigation.

Among the local cases, a total of 70 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 24 reported deaths, 12 were male and 12 were female. They ranged in age between 40 and 100, and all were severe COVID-19 cases. Twenty-two had a history of chronic illness and 14 had not taken three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between June 10 and Dec. 22 and died between June 10 and Dec. 22.

The imported cases included 47 males and 32 females. They ranged in age from under five to 80 and arrived between Nov. 26 and Saturday.

Taiwan has so far recorded 8,699,400 cases of COVID-19, including 39,443 imported, while 15,099 people have succumbed to the disease.
Taiwan Covid case count
Taiwan Covid deaths

