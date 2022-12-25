South Taiwan train station malfunction affects 2,680 passengers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A malfunction at Tainan Train Station on Sunday morning (Dec. 25) delayed 26 trains and 2,680 passengers.

UDN reported that the incident occurred at 6:37 a.m., when a railroad switch started malfunctioning. It took the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) over two hours to repair, and at 8:41 a.m., railway traffic was restored.

Of the 26 trains delayed by the incident, some were affected only minimally, while other delays lasted as long as 80 minutes.

In September this year, railway malfunctions also caused massive delays during the Mid-Autumn Festival weekend, when the number of passengers surged due to the extended holiday. It took the TRA four days to find the source and fix the malfunction, and over 70,000 passengers and 344 trains were affected.

In light of the tendency for malfunctions to occur during weekends and holidays, netizens joked that the TRA “breaks down on every holiday.” Others commented that this was the TRA’s “Christmas present” to the public, or jeered that “Even Santa Claus is more efficient than the TRA.”