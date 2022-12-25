Family camping in central Taiwan using gas stove for heat poisoned by carbon monoxide

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— On Sunday (Dec. 25) morning, a family of three was saved by a friend on a camping trip in the mountains of Renai Township, Nantou County.

The family was camping outdoors despite Taiwan’s recent cold snap, which caused temperatures in the region to dip to 1° Celsius overnight. In an effort to keep warm, the family used a stove with gas canisters inside of their tent, which led to carbon monoxide poisoning, reported LTN.

Fortunately, the family was not camping alone. A friend camping nearby checked on the family at 7:00 a.m. Sunday morning and discovered all three were unconscious.

The other campers quickly called 119 and EMTs were dispatched to the campsite, located near the Wanda Reservoir. The other campers placed the two parents and their daughter outside of the tent while they waited for EMTs to arrive.

The family was rushed to Puli Christian Hospital, and then transferred to the China Medical University Hospital in Taichung, where they underwent hyperbaric oxygen therapy, reports LTN. According to the report, all three members of the family have successfully regained consciousness.

Authorities warn that people should not use gas stoves or burn charcoal in enclosed spaces due to the risk of fire and carbon monoxide poisoning. No matter how cold it is, there must be adequate ventilation when operating gas-powered stoves, or burning charcoal.