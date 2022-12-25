Chiang Wan-an sworn in as Taipei mayor in transition ceremony

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Sunday (Dec. 25), a ceremony was held in Taipei to mark the official transition of power to the city’s new mayor, Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安), following his victory in November’s election.

In his remarks on Sunday morning, Chiang called for unity as he and his team begin to “build a new Taipei.” The new mayor said that his mission is to connect Taiwan with the world and to do what is in the best interests for the people of Taipei.

Chiang pledged that he would deliver on his campaign promises, and overcome bureaucratic hurdles to meet the expectations that voters have for his leadership. The new mayor pledged that his team is open to exchange and input from all city councilors, regardless of political affiliation, reported UDN.

The transition ceremony marked the end of the administration under Ko Wen-je (柯文哲). Ko was first elected in 2014, and won reelection in 2018. Earlier this month, Ko confirmed that he intends to make a run for the presidency in 2024, and that he is already working on his campaign organization.

Following the transition ceremony, the former mayor was met by a large crowd of fans outside of Taipei City Hall to see him off. Many of them were shouting “Ko 2024,” and holding signs in support of his presidential campaign.